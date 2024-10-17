HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Tug boat strike update (17 October)
17 Oct 2024, Nantes/Saint-Nazaire, France
There will be no tug service available in the Port of Nantes-St Nazaire, including Donges and Montoir, from today (17 October) due to a strike.
Closure for restoration works
17 Oct 2024, Corinth Canal, Greece
From 4 November 2024, the Corinth Canal will be closed due to the restarting of restoration works.
Oil testing Certificate of Quality acceptance criteria
17 Oct 2024, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates
From 15 November, the Port of Fujairah will no longer accept any Certificate of Quality for oil testing conducted in Fujairah unless certain conditions.
