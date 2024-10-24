HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Cyclone Dana to make landfall early Friday

24 Oct 2024, Odisha, India

Parts of West Bengal and Odisha have experienced heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions as the region braces for the expected landfall of Cyclone Dana early on…

Towage operations to restart

24 Oct 2024, Brisbane, Australia

Smit Lamnalco are preparing to restart direct towage operations in Brisbane. At this stage, the go live date is Saturday 26 October.

Further industrial action announced

24 Oct 2024, Brisbane & Port Kembla, Australia

Qube Ports have received further notice of Protected Industrial Action for the ports of Brisbane and Port Kembla, for 7 days starting from 25 October.

Guide rails/gratings replacement works at West Kowloon Cultural District

24 Oct 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, replacement works of guide rails and gratings will be carried out.

Refurbishment of shipyard

24 Oct 2024, Singapore

The working period for the refurbishment of the shipyard at 55 Gul Road has been extended.

Source: GAC