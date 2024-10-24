Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 24/10/2024

Cyclone Dana to make landfall early Friday
24 Oct 2024, Odisha, India

Parts of West Bengal and Odisha have experienced heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions as the region braces for the expected landfall of Cyclone Dana early on…

READ MORE

Towage operations to restart
24 Oct 2024, Brisbane, Australia

Smit Lamnalco are preparing to restart direct towage operations in Brisbane. At this stage, the go live date is Saturday 26 October.

READ MORE

Further industrial action announced
24 Oct 2024, Brisbane & Port Kembla, Australia

Qube Ports have received further notice of Protected Industrial Action for the ports of Brisbane and Port Kembla, for 7 days starting from 25 October.

READ MORE

Guide rails/gratings replacement works at West Kowloon Cultural District
24 Oct 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately six months, replacement works of guide rails and gratings will be carried out.

READ MORE

Refurbishment of shipyard
24 Oct 2024, Singapore

The working period for the refurbishment of the shipyard at 55 Gul Road has been extended.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×