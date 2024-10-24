HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Cyclone Dana to make landfall early Friday
24 Oct 2024, Odisha, India
Parts of West Bengal and Odisha have experienced heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions as the region braces for the expected landfall of Cyclone Dana early on…
Towage operations to restart
24 Oct 2024, Brisbane, Australia
Smit Lamnalco are preparing to restart direct towage operations in Brisbane. At this stage, the go live date is Saturday 26 October.
Further industrial action announced
24 Oct 2024, Brisbane & Port Kembla, Australia
Qube Ports have received further notice of Protected Industrial Action for the ports of Brisbane and Port Kembla, for 7 days starting from 25 October.
Guide rails/gratings replacement works at West Kowloon Cultural District
24 Oct 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately six months, replacement works of guide rails and gratings will be carried out.
Refurbishment of shipyard
24 Oct 2024, Singapore
The working period for the refurbishment of the shipyard at 55 Gul Road has been extended.
Source: GAC