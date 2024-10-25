HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Cyclone Dana completes landfall

25 Oct 2024, Odisha, India

Odisha’s coastal districts were battered as Cyclone Dana made landfall last night (24 October), causing destruction across the region and into parts of West Bengal.

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami)

25 Oct 2024, Philippines

At 03:00 hours local time today (25 October), the centre of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami) was estimated in the vicinity of Maconacon, Isabela, with maximum sustained…

Standby signal issued for Severe Tropical Storm Trami

25 Oct 2024, Hong Kong

Tropical Cyclone Standby Signal No.1 is in force for Hong Kong.

Tugboat strike over

25 Oct 2024, Nantes/Saint-Nazaire, France

The strike by Boluda tugboat officers at Nantes/Saint-Nazaire is ending at 09:00 hours today (25 October).

Around the Island Canoe Race

25 Oct 2024, Hong Kong

A canoe race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 2 November 2024 (Saturday).

Source: GAC