HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Cyclone Dana completes landfall
25 Oct 2024, Odisha, India
Odisha’s coastal districts were battered as Cyclone Dana made landfall last night (24 October), causing destruction across the region and into parts of West Bengal.
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami)
25 Oct 2024, Philippines
At 03:00 hours local time today (25 October), the centre of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (Trami) was estimated in the vicinity of Maconacon, Isabela, with maximum sustained…
Standby signal issued for Severe Tropical Storm Trami
25 Oct 2024, Hong Kong
Tropical Cyclone Standby Signal No.1 is in force for Hong Kong.
Tugboat strike over
25 Oct 2024, Nantes/Saint-Nazaire, France
The strike by Boluda tugboat officers at Nantes/Saint-Nazaire is ending at 09:00 hours today (25 October).
Around the Island Canoe Race
25 Oct 2024, Hong Kong
A canoe race will take place around Hong Kong Island on 2 November 2024 (Saturday).
READ MORE
Source: GAC