HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Establishment of Restricted Area off Wan Chai Harbour Front

31 Oct 2024, Hong Kong

A Restricted Area will be established on 1 and 2 November, from 1800 hours to 2200 hours, in Victoria Harbour off the Wan Chai Harbour Front.

Palaeontological investigation and excavation at Port Island

31 Oct 2024, Hong Kong

A palaeontological investigation and excavation works will be carried out at Port Island, for a period of approximately two months.

Withdrawal and establishment of weather buoys

31 Oct 2024, Hong Kong

Withdrawal and establishment of weather buoys has taken place at the Hong Kong International Airport Approach Area.

Renewed sister port agreement signed

31 Oct 2024, Gothenburg, Sweden

The Port of Gothenburg and Port of Shanghai have signed a renewed sister port agreement.

Source: GAC