Windsurfing Competition and Closure of Landing Steps

01 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

A windsurfing competition will take place in the Victoria Harbour on 3 November 2024 from 0900 to 1630 hours.

Port introduces Geofence for Just-in-Time sailing

01 Nov 2024, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam port is making an important step towards optimising its ship movements by introducing a modern Geofence system.

Source: GAC