HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Suspension of boat services

07 Nov 2024, Ras Laffan, Qatar

All launch boat movements at Ras Laffan have been suspended until further notice.

Cross harbour swimming races & closure of landing steps

07 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

Swimming races across the Central Harbour from Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island to Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon will take place on Sunday 10 November.

Further industrial action at Qube ports

07 Nov 2024, Darwin/Brisbane/Port Kembla/ Adelaide, Australia

Further industrial action has been announced at Qube Ports in Darwin, Brisbane, Port Kembla & Adelaide, for a period of 7 days starting from 00:01 hours on 8 November.

New line handling fee

07 Nov 2024, Himeji, Japan

A new line handling fee will come into force at Himeji LNG port from 1 January 2025.

Establishment of Restricted Area at Junk Bay

07 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

From 0900 to 1430 hours on 12 & 18 November, a Restricted Area will be established at Junk Bay for conducting a counter terrorism exercise.

Source: GAC