HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Temporary suspension of vessel traffic

13 Nov 2024, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus to be suspended in both directions at 07:30 hours local time tomorrow (14 November).

Tightening of port of call regulations for foreign vessels

13 Nov 2024, Norway

New port of call regulations will come into force on 1 January 2025 to strengthen the control of foreign vessels during voyages and calls in Norwegian territorial waters.

Non-availability of Harbour Mobile Cranes

13 Nov 2024, Chennai, India

From 21 December, Harbour Mobile Cranes (MHCs) will not be available at Jawahar Dock Berths Nos. 2, 4 & 6.

Maritime Crew Visa applications during festive season

13 Nov 2024, Australia

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs (Home Affairs) Maritime Global Processing Centre will be closed, or operating with limited staff, from 4pm on 20 December until 2 January.

Source: GAC