HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Temporary suspension of vessel traffic
13 Nov 2024, Bosphorus, Turkey
Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus to be suspended in both directions at 07:30 hours local time tomorrow (14 November).
Tightening of port of call regulations for foreign vessels
13 Nov 2024, Norway
New port of call regulations will come into force on 1 January 2025 to strengthen the control of foreign vessels during voyages and calls in Norwegian territorial waters.
Non-availability of Harbour Mobile Cranes
13 Nov 2024, Chennai, India
From 21 December, Harbour Mobile Cranes (MHCs) will not be available at Jawahar Dock Berths Nos. 2, 4 & 6.
Maritime Crew Visa applications during festive season
13 Nov 2024, Australia
Australia’s Department of Home Affairs (Home Affairs) Maritime Global Processing Centre will be closed, or operating with limited staff, from 4pm on 20 December until 2 January.
Source: GAC