Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 14/11/2024

Minimum port dues & pilotage charges
14 Nov 2024, Hazira, India

From 1 November 2024, minimum charge for port dues and pilotage charge [at Hazira] are revised.

READ MORE

Planned protest at port
14 Nov 2024, Newcastle, Australia

Climate change action group Rising Tide will stage a mass protest at the world’s largest coal port, Newcastle, from 18 to 27 November.

READ MORE

Ministries & government offices to close for National Day
14 Nov 2024, Oman

Ministries and government institutions/offices in Oman will be closed for holidays declared from 20 to 23 November, inclusive, to mark the country’s National Day.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×