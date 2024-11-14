HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Minimum port dues & pilotage charges

14 Nov 2024, Hazira, India

From 1 November 2024, minimum charge for port dues and pilotage charge [at Hazira] are revised.

Planned protest at port

14 Nov 2024, Newcastle, Australia

Climate change action group Rising Tide will stage a mass protest at the world’s largest coal port, Newcastle, from 18 to 27 November.

Ministries & government offices to close for National Day

14 Nov 2024, Oman

Ministries and government institutions/offices in Oman will be closed for holidays declared from 20 to 23 November, inclusive, to mark the country’s National Day.

Source: GAC