HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Minimum port dues & pilotage charges
14 Nov 2024, Hazira, India
From 1 November 2024, minimum charge for port dues and pilotage charge [at Hazira] are revised.
Planned protest at port
14 Nov 2024, Newcastle, Australia
Climate change action group Rising Tide will stage a mass protest at the world’s largest coal port, Newcastle, from 18 to 27 November.
Ministries & government offices to close for National Day
14 Nov 2024, Oman
Ministries and government institutions/offices in Oman will be closed for holidays declared from 20 to 23 November, inclusive, to mark the country’s National Day.
