HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Terminal closed

19 Nov 2024, Port Freeport, Bahamas

Litwathon Terminal at Port Freeport was closed at 08:00 hours local time today (19 November).

Reinstatement works off Tanjong Penjuru

19 Nov 2024, Singapore

From 19 November 2024 to 19 May 2025, reinstameent works are being carried out south of Tanjong Penjuru.

Establishment of Restricted Area & closure of landing steps off Kennedy Town

19 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

From 0800 hours on 21 November 2024 to 1800 hours on 25 November 2024, a Restricted Area will be established off Kennedy Town.

Source: GAC