HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Replacement of fenders at Tankstore Jetty

Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Singapore

Work to replace fenders at Tankstore Jetty No.5, Pulau Busing, are being carried out from 23 to 28 November.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.090 of 2020 dated 23 November 2020, the work is being conducted between 0800 and 2200 hours daily within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01° 14.335’N / 103° 44.538’E

2) 01° 14.348’N / 103° 44.645’E

3) 01° 14.334’N / 103° 44.647’E

4) 01° 14.320’N / 103° 44.540’E

A crane barge assisted by tug boats will be used to replace the fenders.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 68 (Sinki Control);

and

e) Communicate with Sinki Control for assistance, if required.

Supply & delivery of sand at Tuas View Extension

Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Singapore

The working period for the supply and delivery of sand at Tuas View Extension has been extended. The work is now being carried out from 23 November 2020 to 23 May 2021.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.091 of 2020 dated 23 November 2020, the work is being carried out between 0700 and 1900 hours daily, including Sundays and Public Holidays, within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01° 13.090’N / 103° 36.898’E

2) 01° 13.133’N / 103° 36.898’E

3) 01° 13.133’N / 103° 37.359’E

4) 01° 12.972’N / 103° 37.359’E

Self-discharging sand carriers (SDSC) will be discharging sand directly to Tuas View Extension. SDSCs will drop anchor within the designated dumping area prior to discharging sand. A safety boat will be deployed to warn other craft in the vicinity of the working area.

Craft involved the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control for assistance, if required.

Sharp increase in robbery and theft from ships

Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Singapore Straits, Singapore

Since 2019 through 2020, there is a sharp increase in the number of incidents of robbery and theft against ships while underway in the Singapore Strait (SS), compared to the period of 2016-2018.

In 2019, 31 incidents were reported, and 33 incidents were reported in 2020 as of 20 Nov. The number of incidents during January-November 2020 accounts for an increase of 43% compared to January-November 2019 (23 incidents).

Although the majority of the 33 incidents reported during January-November 2020 were at a low level of severity [CAT 4 incidents where the perpetrators were not armed and the crew not harmed], the ReCAAP ISC is seriously concerned with the continued occurrence of incidents in the SS. In some incidents, perpetrators were persistent in committing crime by boarding two ships in a row within a short interval and in close proximity.

Without the arrest of perpetrators, incidents are likely to continue to occur. We remind that the incidents in SS decreased significantly from 99 incidents in 2015 to two incidents in 2016, thanks to the arrests of perpetrators by the authorities. This demonstrates that law enforcement is the best deterrence. In 2020, there was one report of the arrest of perpetrators in March but no further arrest was reported since then…

…ReCAAP ISC advises ship master and crew to exercise enhanced vigilance and immediately report all incidents and presence of suspicious small boats in the vicinity, to the nearest coastal State. The littoral States are urged to increase the patrol and enforcement in their respective waters as well as to strengthen cooperation and coordination among the littoral States for patrols and sharing information on the latest situation and criminal groups involved, in order to arrest perpetrators…

Cyclone alert

Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Tamil Nadu coast, India

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert about a well-marked low pressure system that has concentrated into a depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal and is now about 700 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 740 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, and is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around noon/afternoon tomorrow (25 November).

While moving north-westwards, the system would skirt northeast Sri Lanka coast today.

Warning signal LC-III has been hoisted at all major and minor ports in Tamil Nadu. All inward movements at Chennai have been cancelled from 1400 hours today. Outward and shifting movements are underway.

Notification of Work Stoppages

Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Fremantle, Kwinana & Sydney, Australia

Svitzer Australia has received a further notification from the Maritime Union of Australia of protected industrial action by members at Fremantle, Kwinana and Sydney (Port Jackson and Port Botany), as follows:

FREMANTLE: 24-hour work stoppage commencing at 7:00 am on Thursday 26 November.

KWINANA: 24-hour work stoppage commencing at 8:00 am on Thursday 26 November.

SYDNEY: 4-hour work stoppage commencing at 10:00 am on Thursday 26 November.

Svitzer advise they are reviewing schedules and crewing requirements to minimise any potential disruption.

Special conditions on COVID-suspect ships

Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Gibraltar

If any vessel declares in either the COVID declaration or the Maritime Declaration of Heath that crew members are suffering from any COVID symptoms or whether they have tested positive and the results have come back negative a few days later, the vessel will be placed under special conditions prior to arriving at Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) will liaise with the Director of Public Health who will give his professional judgement and advise the GPA accordingly and depending the advice received, the special conditions may continue or may be lifted.

The special conditions are as follows:

Remote pilotage requirements will be applied to the vessel.

No crew members will be allowed to disembark the vessel during its call in Gibraltar.

With respect to ongoing operations shore personnel embarking/ attending the vessel, will later not be allowed to disembark.

Shore / Barge personnel are to minimise all interaction with the crew as much as practically possible.

The GPA reserves the right to further scrutinise any incoming vessel if it deems necessary in the interest of public health.

Further conditions may be imposed on vessels as seen fit by the Captain of the Port.

Measures to avoid increase in turnaround/waiting times

Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Mumbai, India

In the recent past, it is observed that vessels are taking more time, pre-commencement & post complete of cargo operations after berthing citing various reasons like documentation, lab test report disputes and/or non-availability of concerned parties. This results in increase of turnaround time of some vessels and waiting period for other vessels.

All tanker docked at JD/PP to commence cargo (loading/unloading) within two hours of connection of loading arm and tender readiness for sailing within two hours of disconnection of loading arm (except exigencies communicated in writing beforehand, if any). Agents/Receivers to monitor closely to avoid any inconvenience/penalty.

Failure to comply, vessel to cast off at first available tide/time and shift the vessel to PLA/Inner Anchorage (whichever applicable/available) and vessel will go last in line-up. Shifting/Sailing/Anchorage charges will be on agent’s/vessel’s account while waiting for turn and/or for completing documentation/dispute settlement.

