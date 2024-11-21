Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 21/11/2024

Ports still closed due to weather
21 Nov 2024, Freeport, Bahamas

Both Port Lithwathon and Buckeye Bahamas hub terminal remain closed due to adverse weather conditions passing Freeport, Grand Bahama.

READ MORE

Traffic suspended due to adverse conditions
21 Nov 2024, Turkish Straits, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Turkish Straits was suspended this morning (21 November) due to adverse weather and counter current conditions.

READ MORE

Establishment of a Restricted Area off West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade
21 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

From 1500 hours to 2200 hours on 22 November, a Restricted Area will be established in Victoria Harbour off the West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade.

READ MORE

Direct berthing/unberthing, Tuas Terminal Phase 2
21 Nov 2024, Singapore

The working period for Tuas Terminal Phase 2 has been extended, and the works will now continue until 19 May 2025.

READ MORE

Marine site investigation to the south of Kau Yi Chau
21 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately 5 months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes and cone penetration tests will be carried out.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×