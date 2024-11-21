HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Ports still closed due to weather

21 Nov 2024, Freeport, Bahamas

Both Port Lithwathon and Buckeye Bahamas hub terminal remain closed due to adverse weather conditions passing Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Traffic suspended due to adverse conditions

21 Nov 2024, Turkish Straits, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Turkish Straits was suspended this morning (21 November) due to adverse weather and counter current conditions.

Establishment of a Restricted Area off West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade

21 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

From 1500 hours to 2200 hours on 22 November, a Restricted Area will be established in Victoria Harbour off the West Kowloon Waterfront Promenade.

Direct berthing/unberthing, Tuas Terminal Phase 2

21 Nov 2024, Singapore

The working period for Tuas Terminal Phase 2 has been extended, and the works will now continue until 19 May 2025.

Marine site investigation to the south of Kau Yi Chau

21 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately 5 months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes and cone penetration tests will be carried out.

Source: GAC