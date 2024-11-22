HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Pilotage service suspension

22 Nov 2024, Dardanelles, Turkey

Pilotage service in the Dardanelles Strait were suspended today (22 November) due to adverse weather.

Substitution & swapping of booking slots between container vessels

22 Nov 2024, Panama Canal, Panama

Effective January 1, 2025, swapping and substitution of booking slots between container vessels will be allowed.

Marine site investigation south of Kau Yi Chau

22 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately 5 months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes and cone penetration tests will be carried out.

Source: GAC