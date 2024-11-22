Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

in Port News 22/11/2024

Pilotage service suspension
22 Nov 2024, Dardanelles, Turkey

Pilotage service in the Dardanelles Strait were suspended today (22 November) due to adverse weather.

READ MORE

Substitution & swapping of booking slots between container vessels
22 Nov 2024, Panama Canal, Panama

Effective January 1, 2025, swapping and substitution of booking slots between container vessels will be allowed.

READ MORE

Marine site investigation south of Kau Yi Chau
22 Nov 2024, Hong Kong

For approximately 5 months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes and cone penetration tests will be carried out.

READ MORE
Source: GAC

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×