HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Pilotage service suspension
22 Nov 2024, Dardanelles, Turkey
Pilotage service in the Dardanelles Strait were suspended today (22 November) due to adverse weather.
Substitution & swapping of booking slots between container vessels
22 Nov 2024, Panama Canal, Panama
Effective January 1, 2025, swapping and substitution of booking slots between container vessels will be allowed.
Marine site investigation south of Kau Yi Chau
22 Nov 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately 5 months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes and cone penetration tests will be carried out.
