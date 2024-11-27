HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Shipping Business Unit Christmas shutdown
27 Nov 2024, Australia
Australia’s Shipping Business Unit (SBU) will be closed between Wednesday 25 December 2024 and Wednesday 1 January 2025.
Port management office closed for holiday
27 Nov 2024, Saqr, United Arab Emirates
RAK Ports management offices will remain closed for two days on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al-Etihad holiday, starting from Monday 2 December until Tuesday 3 December.
Marine site investigation south of Ma Wan
27 Nov 2024, Hong Kong
For approximately six months, marine site investigation works involving sampling of subsea soil, drilling of vibrocores, boreholes and cone penetration tests will be carried out.
Further industrial action at Qube ports
27 Nov 2024, Brisbane, Darwin, Port Kembla
Qube Ports has received notification of further Protected Industrial Action at Brisbane, Darwin and Port Kembla, for 7 days starting from 29 November.
Source: GAC