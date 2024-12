Further industrial action at Qube ports

04 Dec 2024, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin & Port Kembla, Australia

Qube Ports has received notification of further Protected Industrial Action at Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin and Port Kembla, for 7 days starting from 06 December.

Jetty shutdown

04 Dec 2024, Jawaharlal Nehru Port

BPCL Liquid Cargo Terminal (LB01 & LB02) will be shut down from January 6, 2025 to January 10, 2025.

Source: GAC