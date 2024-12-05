HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Recent News

  

Fuel Surcharge (January 2025)
05 Dec 2024, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

With effect of 1 January, the following surcharge will be invoiced for each Metric Ton / Freight Ton loaded or discharged at RAK Ports.

Rebate circulars extended
05 Dec 2024, Suez Canal, Egypt

The Suez Canal Authority has decided to extend the validity of following rebate circulars issued earlier from 1 January to 30 June 2025.

Port tariff extended
05 Dec 2024, Chhara, India

Authorities at Chhara LNG Terminal have extended the validity of the prevailing port tariff until December 2025.

Source: GAC

