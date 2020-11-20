HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine Works at South Bay, Hong Kong Island

Friday, November 20, 2020, Hong Kong

For approximately 5 months, marine works involving concrete staircase reinstatement and armour rock filling will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (E) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22°13.617’N / 114°11.834’E

(B) 22°13.595’N / 114°11.745’E

(C) 22°13.757’N / 114°11.698’E

(D) 22°13.778’N / 114°11.782’E

(E) 22°13.745’N / 114°11.791’E

The works will be carried out by one derrick barge and one work boat. One tugboat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 100 metres around the barge will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the barge.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.166/2020

Installation of temporary floating refuse containment boom in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter

Friday, November 20, 2020, Hong Kong

From 30 November 2020 and for approximately one month, marine works involving installation of one floating refuse containment boom will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (B) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22°18.928’N / 114°12.801’E

(B) 22°18.919’N / 114°12.818’E

A floating refuse containment boom will be installed near the rainwater drainage outlets in Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter with two ends of the boom fixed on the vertical seawall. No working boat will be engaged in the works.

The purpose of the floating refuse containment boom is to intercept general floating refuse, and the boom comprises a 30 meters long polyethylene float with reflective material.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.164/2020

Further work stoppages announced

Friday, November 20, 2020, Melbourne, Geelong & Newcastle, Australia

The Maritime Union of Australia has given tug operator Svitzer Australia notice of further protected industrial action by its members at Melbourne, Geelong and Newcastle in the coming week, as follows:

MELBOURNE & GEELONG

– 4 hour work stoppage starting at 9:30am on Tuesday 24 November

NEWCASTLE

– 4-hour work stoppage starting at 2:00am on Wednesday 25 November

– followed by a second 4-hour stoppage from 6:00am on 25 November

Svitzer is reviewing schedules and crewing requirements to minimise potential disruption.

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Crew returning to the UK

Friday, November 20, 2020, Denmark

The crew of vessels or aircraft that have been to Denmark do not need to self-isolate on return to the UK if, at all times whilst in Denmark:

they remained onboard the vessel or aircraft, or they kept separate from others, if they had to disembark;

their vessel or aircraft did not pick up any passengers in Denmark.

For details, go to https://www.gov.uk/guidance/transport-measures-to-protect-the-uk-from-variant-strains-of-covid-19

For further updates and information about operations in Denmark, contact GAC Denmark at [email protected]

Source: GAC