HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine works in Wan Chai Basin

Friday, November 27, 2020, Hong Kong

For approximately 6 months, marine works involving demolition of existing seawall and construction of harbour steps will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (B) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22°17.025’N / 114°10.834’E

(B) 22°16.965’N / 114°10.857’E

The works will be carried out by one derrick lighter. One tugboat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 15 metres around the lighter will be established. Yellow flashing buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighter.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

A silt curtain, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established within the works area. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtain.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the works area.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.169/2020

Removal of Temporary Wind Monitoring Station off Lamma Island

Friday, November 27, 2020, Hong Kong

For approximately 5 months, the removal operation will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D):

(A) 22° 09.305’N / 114° 05.856’E

(B) 22° 09.305’N / 114° 06.089’E

(C) 22° 09.088’N / 114° 06.089’E

(D) 22° 09.088’N / 114° 05.856’E

The works will be carried out by one derrick barge and one work boat. One tugboat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 200 metres around the barge will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the barge.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the works area.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.168/2020

Port operations resumed

Friday, November 27, 2020, Tamil Nadu coast, India

The ports of Karaikal, Ennore, Chennai and Kattupalli ports have resumed operations following an improvement in bad weather brought by Cyclonic Storm ‘Nivar’.

At Krishnapatnam, re-berthing of shifted vessels commenced by 2100 hours yesterday (26 November). Cargo operations resumed at mechanical berths at 0945 hours today. The port has decided to shift working vessels back to anchorage due to strong undercurrent with flood water, resulting in Manual Berths being unable to hold vessels. Heavy rainfall continues in the region and the same weather expected for next 48 hours.

Port operations are still suspended at Kakinada DWP and Anchorage due to heavy rainfall and gales.

For information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Planned urgent actions for khapra beetle: shipping containers

Friday, November 27, 2020, Australia

On 13 August 2020, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment issued an Industry Advice Notice 127-2020 informing stakeholders of its intention to implement urgent actions to plant products that are hosts of khapra beetle (Trogoderma granarium) to safeguard Australia against the entry, establishment and spread of this pest.

In response to the recent and increasing hitchhiker risk of khapra beetle in shipping containers, we have determined that changes to the management of containers is now an immediate priority for addressing khapra beetle risk.

Accordingly, we plan to implement new measures for containers (Phase 6)…

…We are currently working through what the revised measures for shipping containers will involve. A range of measures are being considered, including possible treatment options.

We will provide further information and consult with stakeholders on the proposed measures for containers over the coming months…

…The global spread of khapra beetle is increasing. Australia has seen an increase in detections of khapra beetle during 2020 in commodities that khapra beetle previously had no association with, from countries not known to have khapra beetle, and as contaminants in shipping containers…

…Australia currently has biosecurity requirements for many products that could be infested with khapra beetle. However, considering the emerging khapra risk associated with imported shipping containers, the department believes that the biosecurity requirements need to be expanded and strengthened to prevent a khapra beetle incursion…

(For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected])

Source: Extract from Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment Industry Advice Notice No. 197-2020

2020-21 Burnt Pine Longicorn (BPL) flight season measures

Friday, November 27, 2020, Australia

Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment commenced its annual heightened surveillance regime for managing the risks posed by Burnt Pine Longicorn (BPL) beetles on vessels departing from New Zealand on 23 November.

After the submission of pre-arrival reporting by vessel masters or shipping agents, the Maritime Arrivals Reporting System (MARS) will email a BPL Questionnaire to targeted vessels.

The department’s Maritime National Coordination Centre (MNCC) officers will then advise, through the Biosecurity Status Document (BSD) issued from MARS, if a BPL inspection or any specific biosecurity risk mitigation measures are required.

Vessel masters and crew are urged to remain vigilant for BPL and advise the department, as soon as possible, of any suspected detections of BPL. Early detection and accurate reporting of pests prior to arrival assists in managing the risk offshore where possible and minimises the level of intervention by the department for vessel arrival.

The following are exempted:

Consignments already loaded onto vessels before the commencement of the flight season are exempt from Arhopalus treatment requirements.

Consignments already loaded and sealed into containers before the commencement of the flight season are exempt from Arhopalus treatment requirements.

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Seafarers’ exemption for C19 test requirement

Friday, November 27, 2020, Norway

Seafarers are exempted from having to have a C19 test before entering Norway but shall, as far as possible, take a C19-test within 24 hours of arrival and produce a negative result before embarking their vessels.

A single cabin on a vessel can be used as a quarantine facility, awaiting test result, but GAC Norway does not recommend this solution in case of a positive result.

A second test taken at least 72 hours before embarking shall also be taken if possible, but this 72-hour test is only applicable for vessels staying more than three days in port and not returning to a Norwegian port within ten days.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Norway, contact GAC Norway at [email protected]

Source: GAC