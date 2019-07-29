HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Installation of floating sea barrier off Lavis Shoal at East Johor Strait

Monday, July 29, 2019, Singapore

From 1 August to 31 December, work to install a floating sea barrier will be carried out in the waters off Lavis Shoal, at East Johor Strait.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.070 of 2019, the work will be conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – at the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01 deg. 27.510’N / 103 deg. 50.693’E

2) 01 deg. 27.526’N / 103 deg. 50.683’E

3) 01 deg. 27.571’N / 103 deg. 50.692’E

4) 01 deg. 27.592’N / 103 deg. 50.726’E

5) 01 deg. 27.518’N / 103 deg. 50.775’E

6) 01 deg. 27.498’N / 103 deg. 50.747’E

Installation of floating sea barrier will be carried out using crane and work barges. Tugs will be deployed to assist the positioning of the crane and work barges. Safety boats will be in attendance at all times to warn and re-direct craft in the vicinity to keep clear of working area.

Craft involved in the work will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Sembawang Control);

and

e) Communicate with East Control on VHF Channel 12 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Panama Canal & UN Environment join forces on sustainable development and climate action

Monday, July 29, 2019, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal and UN Environment signed a cooperation agreement to join efforts on sustainable development and combatting climate change.

Signed by the Administrator of the Panama Canal Jorge L. Quijano and the Regional of UN Environment in Latin America and the Caribbean Leo Heileman, the agreement includes the exchange of experiences and knowledge, the development of programs and research in areas of shared interest, and human resources training across both institutions.

The disruption of rainfall patterns due to climate change is one of the main threats to water levels in the watershed of the Canal, that sustains more than two million inhabitants, while producing energy and enabling the operation of the interoceanic route which serves approximately 2.5% of world trade… …Administrator Quijano indicated that the Panama Canal maintains a policy that complies with the best environmental practices by minimizing their impact on the waterway operations and ensuring a rational and sustainable use of natural resources with emphasis on water.

The arrangement includes cooperation efforts between both organizations in areas such as the creation and management of environmental economic incentives, integrated watershed management, water availability, air quality, renewable energy, energy efficiency and electric mobility, among others.

By constitutional mandate, the Panama Canal is responsible for the management, maintenance, use and conservation of the water resources of the watershed, which includes the water in the lakes and tributaries.

To guarantee water availability and quality, the Panama Canal works closely with communities on sustainability projects in the Colon and Panama Provinces. These efforts include reforestation initiatives and the Environmental Economic Incentives Program (PIEA).

The waterway also promotes a rewards program for ships that meet the highest standards of environmental performance and promote the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in maritime transport…

(For information about operations in the Panama Canal contact GAC Panama at [email protected])

Source: Extracts from Panama Canal Authority Press Release dated 26 July 2019

Vessel traffic suspension for bridge work

Monday, July 29, 2019, Dardanelles, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Dardanelles will be suspended from 05:00 to 18:00 hours local time on Wednesday 31 July due to construction of the Canakkale 1915 Bridge.

For further details and information about operations in the Turkish Straits, contact GAC Istanbul at [email protected]

Source: GAC