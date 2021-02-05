HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Reporting procedures for vessels manoeuvring in port

Friday, February 5, 2021, Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore would like to inform that working VHF channels of Keppel Control and Pasir Panjang Control have been re-designated to VHF 05 and VHF Ch 18, respectively.

Pursuant to sections 10, 44 and 45 of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Act (Cap. 170A) and regulation 3 of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (Port) Regulations 1997, the Port Master hereby directs that with effect from 01 March 2021 at 0001hours, all vessels to which this circular applies, shall comply with the [new] reporting procedures for vessels manoeuvring in port.

(For further details and information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected])

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Circular No.06 of 2021 dated 1 February 2021

New tariff for pilotage, towage & other services

Friday, February 5, 2021, Turkey

Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety has published a new tariff for Pilotage, Towage and Other services which will come into force from 15 February.

For details of the new tariff, as well as information about operations in Turkey, contact GAC Turkey at [email protected]

Trial deployment of artificial reef in Brothers Marine Park

Friday, February 5, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately 3 months, trial deployment of one artificial reef will be temporarily established on the seabed in the following location (WGS 84 Datum): 22° 19.880’N / 113° 59.024’E.

The artificial reef is cubical in shape with a height of about 6.3 metres and a base of about 4.2 metres by 4.2 metres. There will be a vertical clearance of about 4.5 metres from top of the artificial reef to sea level. A yellow marker buoy fitted with yellow flashing light will be laid to mark the position of the artificial reef.

The works for the trial deployment will be carried out by one crane barge and one flat top barge. Two tugboats will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around each barge will be established. Yellow markers buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from each barge.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours from Monday to Saturday. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays.

Vessels employed for the works will stay in the above location outside the hours of work.

Diving operations for checking the artificial reef will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the location.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.25/2021

South Africa added to list of restricted countries

Friday, February 5, 2021, United States

South Africa has been added to the list of countries on which entry restrictions have been placed by the United States.

The restricted countries are now:

Iran

China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau)

European states within the Schengen Area (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania,

Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland)

United Kingdom (excluding overseas territories outside of Europe)

Republic of Ireland

Brazil

South Africa

Non-passenger commercial vessels that have been or embarked crewmembers from these countries noted within the last 14 days, with no sick crewmembers, may enter the U.S. and conduct normal operations, provided they remain aboard the vessel except to conduct specific activities directly related to vessel cargo or provisioning operations.

U.S. citizens or any other persons listed in Section 2 of Presidential Proclamation “Proclamation on the Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Non-Immigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting Coronavirus Disease”, for example crewmembers with a transit and/or crewmember visa, may be permitted to disembark the vessel to conduct vessel operations pier side or for the immediate and continuous transit through the U.S. to another country.

When entering the U.S. all persons must be cleared by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and, if applicable, CDC. Crewmembers without the appropriate visas will need to be cleared for entry by CBP and, if applicable, CDC.

Non-passenger commercial vessels that have been to or embarked crewmembers from the restricted countries within the last 14 days, and do have sick crewmembers must report the illness per the requirements found above, and should expect delays and need to work with local health and port officials prior to entry.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America at [email protected]

New LNG transit & tonnage record

Friday, February 5, 2021, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal set a new monthly record for transits and tonnage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels in January, which shows its capacity to respond to the demand of this segment, as a result of the recent surge in the energy market.

In January, a total of 58 LNG vessels transited through the Neopanamax Locks, totaling 6.74 million Panama Canal tons (PC/UMS). The previous monthly records were set in January 2020 with 54 transits and in November 2020 with 6.23 million PC/UMS…

…The Panama Canal implemented recent adjustments in its processes to provide greater flexibility in its operations and respond more efficiently to the continuous changes in the demands of maritime trade, reflected in the current vessel mix that use the waterway.

In January, the Panama Canal announced modifications to the Transit Reservation Booking System, allowing any slot that becomes available for Neopanamax vessels within 96 hours prior to transit to be offered through an auction process.

Since the modifications, the Canal has conducted 25 auctions, of which nine have been awarded to LNG vessels. In addition, the Canal was able to transit three northbound LNG vessels in one day, on January 25, and the transit of four LNG ships, two northbound and two southbound, in one day on January 31. This has allowed the Canal to maximize the efficiency and flexibility of the transit service to better handle the current demand.

The increase of LNG transits through the Panama Canal is a result of record winter temperatures in Asia, which have caused LNG prices to rise to unprecedented levels.

(For information about operations in Panama, contact GAC Panama at [email protected])

Source: Panama Canal Authority (www.pancanal.com) press release dated 3 February 2021

Chamber repairs & maintenance

Friday, February 5, 2021, Kiel Canal, Germany

The Kiel Canal Authority has announced that the big north chamber at Brunsbüttel will be under repairs/maintenance works next week (Monday 8 February-Friday 12 February). During this period, waiting times are possible.

(For information about operations in Germany, contact the GAC Dubai Hub Agency Centre at [email protected])

Source: Satori & Berger – GAC network agent

Source: GAC