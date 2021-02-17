HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Online application for Maritime Mobile Service Identity No & ship station licence

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Singapore

Singapore ships equipped with the Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS) are required to obtain an MMSI number from Satellite Department of Singapore Telecommunications Limited.

An email application can be made by writing to [email protected]. The ship’s name and call sign need to be provided in the email application. Please be informed that the MMSI number assigned to a ship will be valid for a period of two months from the date of assignment. The assigned MMSI number will be withdrawn if no application for Ship Station Licence is received by Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) upon expiry of the two months validity period.

For Singapore ships that are fitted or need to be fitted with a radio station, the owner is required to apply to IMDA for a licence to operate the shipboard radio station after receiving the MPA Certificate of Registry. Applicants can apply for this Licence online via the guidance provided on IMDA website (https://www.imda.gov.sg/regulations-and-licensing-listing/ship-station-licence). For third party entity (i.e. for ship manager/agent) applying on behalf of the owner, the ship owner would need to authorise the third party via https://www.corppass.gov.sg/corppass/common/userguides – “Authorise and Manage Third Party Entity”. For any change of information to the Ship Station Licence or general enquiries on Ship Station Licence, please contact IMDA via email to [email protected] or [email protected].

Any queries relating to this circular should be directed to the SRS Hotline at Tel: 1800 272 7777 (select option 1), or the LRIT’s dedicated email account at [email protected].

(For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected])

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Shipping Circular No.3 of 2021 dated 16 February 2021

Port closed due to hurricane force winds

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Novorossiysk, Russia

Novorossiysk port was closed yesterday (16 February) due to hurricane force NE winds. Gale warning #9 was raised, and NE winds of 28-33m/sec and sea swell 1.5-2.5m expected.

Adverse sea conditions are expected to be felt until this evening (17 February).

UPDATE: After the NE wind at the port eased a little, the CPC Terminal resumed operations from 15:00 hours local time today.

For information about operations in Novorossiysk, contact GAC Russia at [email protected]

Traffic suspended due to snowstorm

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus has been suspended due to poor visibility caused by a snowstorm.

Traffic was initially suspended at 05:55 hours local time. Southbound traafic resumed at 08:00 hours, only to be resuspended shortly afterwards.

Northbound traffic is scheduled to resume at 12:00 hours local time.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in the Turkish Straits, contaqct GAC Istanbul at [email protected]

Locks keepers’ strike

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Saint Nazaire, France

Due to the local lock keepers’ unlimited strike which began at 0000 hours local time today (17 February), access to Saint Nazaire east port is not possible.

Other areas in the port (Montoir/Donges/Nantes) are not affected.

(For information about operations in France, contact the GAC Dubai Hub Agency Centre at [email protected])

Source: SEA-Invest Shipping Agency – GAC network agent

New Covid-19 travel rules

Wednesday, February 17, 2021, United Kingdom

The UK Government has brought new Covid-19 travel-related rules into force from 15 February.

Currently, there is no change to the current Seafarer exemptions, meaning seafarers will continue to be exempt from having to present a negative test before flying to the UK. However, it is important to note this should be checked with local travel providers as even transiting through certain countries, or travelling on certain airlines, may have a blanket stipulation for a negative Covid-19 test before being allowed to board.

The new quarantine rules slightly differ between the home nations. As the situation currently stands these will hopefully not affect seafarers arriving in the UK to join a vessel.

England, Wales & Northern Ireland

Enforced quarantine applies to anyone arriving (or that has transited through) to the UK from a country on the ‘Travel Ban’ list (such as South Africa, Portugal or the UAE). Only UK and Irish nationals, and anyone with residency status in the UK, may enter from one of these travel ban countries. All other nationals will be refused.

Enforced quarantine applies to anyone arriving into Scotland from any country, apart from other home nations or Ireland. However, according to the Scottish Transport Secretary those arriving into Scotland that are critical to the supply chain (i.e. including seafarers) are exempt from enforced quarantine if arriving from a country not on the ‘Travel Ban’ list.

Crewing departments and/or travellers are strongly urged to check with their local travel agent or airline directly on the exact requirements needed to board a flight and be granted entry into the UK. Every airport may be operating slightly different rules, so although the seafarer would be legally granted access into the UK with relevant SID they could still potentially be stopped from boarding their flight if they don’t have a negative test.

There is currently no requirement for seafarers to self-isolate in the UK, however they are required to complete an online health check form 48 hours before arrival or departure. There are also some restrictions in place to limit launch and taxis passenger numbers and hotel rooms can carry extra cost in comparison to normal operations. GAC UK can arrange Covid-19 testing and isolation rooms in hotels on a case-by-case basis.

It is also advisable, but not mandatory, that crew carry a letter from their employer stating details such as employer, vessel, rank, working location and period of employment.

If you are planning to perform any crew changes, including on-signing non-ship crew (Inspectors, Engineers, Superintendents etc) please contact your local GAC branch in advance with all the details. They will check with their local Border Force office to ensure compliance with all the latest rulings.

The below ports currently have some restrictions in place for crew change. All other UK & Irish ports are currently permitting crew change operations:

– Braefoot Bay: no crew changes unless emergency

– Flotta: crew changes not permitted

– Ineos LPG & Hound Point: crew changes not permitted (Ineos J & E Jetties still permitting)

– Milford Haven: crew changes only permitted at VPOT via Boat. Crew changes permitted via jetty at Puma. Crew changes permitted at Dragon LNG & South Hook LNG

– Pembroke: crew changes permitted at Valero via Boat only

– Sullom Voe: crew change considered on a case by case basis

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in the United Kingdom, contact GAC UK at [email protected]

Source: GAC