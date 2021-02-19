HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Testing of Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

Friday, February 19, 2021, Singapore

From 2 to 12 March, testing of an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) will be carried out off St John’s Island. Mar 2021 to 12 Mar 2021.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.012 of 2021, the testing will be conducted from 0900 hours to 1800 hours daily within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01˚ 13.133’N / 103˚ 51.137’E

2) 01˚ 12.960’N / 103˚ 51.229’E

3) 01˚ 12.925’N / 103˚ 51.137’E

A workboat will deploy and recover the AUV. A safety boat will be in attendance at all times to warn and re-direct craft in the vicinity to keep clear of the working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 68 (West Control);

and

e) Communicate with West Control on VHF Channel 68 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Terminal closed

Friday, February 19, 2021, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, Buckeye Bahamas Hub was closed at 22:06 hours local time yesterday (18 February).

Weather conditions are being closely monitored and updates will be provided as they change.

(For information about operations in the Bahamas, contact the GAC Houston Hub Agency Center at [email protected])

Source: Elnet Maritime – GAC network agent

Bad weather closes port

Friday, February 19, 2021, Taman, Russia

Taman port was closed last night (18 February) due to deteriorating weather conditions. All ships were unmoored and shifted off the jetty by midnight due to increasing swell of up to 2.5-3.5 metres.

Gale warning #16 is in force from 18 February 19:00 local time. SW winds are gusting 20-22 m/sec and sea swell is 1.5-2.5 m.

Adverse sea conditions are expected to continue until this evening.

For information about operations in the Taman, contact GAC Russia at [email protected]

Berthing priority for sugar vessels

Friday, February 19, 2021, India

India’s Ministry of Port, Shipping & Waterways has requested all major ports to accord berthing priority to vessels for export of Sugar, having productivity norms between 2750 MT to 3500 Mt per day.

For information about operations at Indian ports, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Movement Control Order extended

Friday, February 19, 2021, Malaysia

Malaysia has extended its Movement Control Order (MCO) until 4 March. Under the restrictions, inter-state and inter-district travels are only permitted with police permission for official requirements. Crew change formalities remain unchanged.

Crew changes in Bintulu are not recommended as Sarawak region has not relaxed its entry and exit rules. Arriving crew must quarantine in Kuala Lumpur for ten day, followed by another 14 days in in Bintulu for 14 days prior to being allowed to join the vessel. For leavers, 14 days quarantine is compulsory.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Malaysia, contact GAC Malaysia at [email protected]

