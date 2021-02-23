HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Installation of pontoons and gangways

Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Singapore

The working period for the installation of pontoons and gangways at Sentosa Cove Marina has been extended. The work is now being conducted from 22 February until 30 April.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.013 of 2021 dated 22 February 2021, the work is being carried out between 0800 and 2359 hours local time daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 1°14.885’N / 103°50.471’E

2) 1°14.839’N / 103°50.518’E

3) 1°14.764’N / 103°50.495’E

4) 1°14.674’N / 103°50.506’E

5) 1°14.589’N / 103°50.489’E

6) 1°14.544’N / 103°50.487’E

7) 1°14.518’N / 103°50.464’E

8) 1°14.544’N / 103°50.459’E

9) 1°14.548’N / 103°50.450’E

10) 1°14.519’N / 103°50.431’E

11) 1°14.552’N / 103°50.372’E

12) 1°14.588’N / 103°50.390’E

13) 1°14.689’N / 103°50.417’E

14) 1°14.808’N / 103°50.414’E

A crane barge will be used to carry out marine piling works. The crane barge will be supported by tug boats and work barge.

A safety boat will be deployed to warn and direct craft in the vicinity to keep clear of working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 12 (East Control);

e) To contact One°15 Marina Dockmaster’s Office on VHF CH 77 or via telephone, (65) 6305 6988, for movement and assistance within the working area;

and

f) Communicate with East Control for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Marine soil investigation for improvement to road outlet drain

Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Singapore

From 22 February to 14 August, marine soil investigation works are being conducted for improvement to West Coast Road Outlet Drain No.6.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.014 of 2021 dated 22 February 2021, the works are being carried out between 0800 and 1900 hours daily, at the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 1⁰ 18.560’N / 103⁰ 45.081’E

2) 1⁰ 18.552’N / 103⁰ 45.105’E

The work involves the following:

Soil investigation works will be carried out by means of marine drilling using a floating pontoon.

A mobile crane will be used to launch the floating pontoon from ashore.

The tugboat will be used for shifting the floating pontoon between the boreholes.

A safety boat will be deployed to warn other craft to keep clear of the platform for the whole duration of the works.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 12 (East Control);

and

e) Communicate with East Control on VHF Channel 12 for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Terminal re-opened

Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Due to an improvement in weather conditions, Buckeye Bahamas Hub changed its Port Status from Restricted to Port Open at 18:42 hours local time yesterday (22 February).

(For information about operations in the Bahamas, contact the GAC Houston Hub Agency Center at [email protected])

Source: Elnet Maritime – GAC network agent

Test required for all crew

Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Dalian, China

All vessels arriving at the port of Dalian from foreign ports, including Hong Kong), all crew members are required to do a NAT test, even if no crew change has been conducted at the last port of call or in the past last 14 days.

No cargo operation will be permitted until negative test results are received.

For information about operations in China, contact GAC China at [email protected]

Suspension of flights from ten countries

Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Oman

Oman’s Supreme Committee tasked with tacking developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has decided to suspend incoming flights from the following ten countries: Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia.

Arrivals from other countries if the travelers have visited the above-mentioned countries within 14 days before applying to enter the Sultanate will also be banned.

The ban comes into effect from 00:00 hours local time on Thursday (25 February), and will continue for a period of 15 days.

Exemptions will be granted to Omani citizens, diplomats and health workers and their families, all of whom must undergo the usual approved health procedures before entering the Sultanate.

For information about operations in Oman, contact GAC Oman at [email protected]

Source: GAC