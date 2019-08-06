HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Seafarers’ Access to Maritime Facilities

Tuesday, August 6, 2019, United States

The Coast Guard issued a final rule on April 1, 2019, “Seafarers Access to Maritime Facilities” requiring owners or operators of a maritime facility regulated by the Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 (MTSA) to implement a system providing seafarers, pilots, and representatives of seamen’s welfare and labor organizations access between vessels moored at the facility and the facility gate, in a timely manner and at no cost to the seafarer or other individuals…

…These access procedures located in 33 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 105.237, System for seafarers’ access, must be documented in the Facility Security Plan (FSP) for each facility and approved by the local Coast Guard Captain of the Port. Approximately 2,500 facilities nationwide are affected by this requirement.

Most MTSA-regulated facility owners or operators are already in compliance with these requirements. However, the Coast Guard is aware that some facility owners or operators will need to amend or update their FSPs. Each Captain of the Port will review any submitted amendments to ensure they are in compliance…

Important dates associated with the regulation:

– May 1, 2019 – Seafarers’ Access to Maritime Facilities regulation became effective;

– February 3, 2020 – The system of access must be documented in the FSP;

– June 1, 2020 – The facility owner or operator must implement their system of access.

More information on the Seafarers’ Access Final Rule may be found at: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/04/01/2019-06272/seafarers-access-to-maritime-facilities

Source: U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Information Bulletin MSIB Number: 06-19

Port operations unaffected by protests

Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Hong Kong

Operations at the port of Hong Kong are running ‘as normal’ and so far have not been affected by ongoing protests and strikes.

Ballast water log requirements

Tuesday, August 6, 2019, California, United States

Vessels that are subject to California’s Marine Invasive Species Act (Cal. Pub. Resources Code section 71200 et seq.) must retain a separate log of ballast water activities on board the vessel (Cal. Pub. Resources Code section 71205(d)).

The ballast water log must:

• Outline the vessel’s ballast water management activities for each tank

• Be available for inspection and review by Commission staff

• Be retained for two years

Failure to comply with the ballast water log requirements may result in civil or criminal penalties.

Please visit the California State Lands Commission’s website (https://www.slc.ca.gov/misp/) for more information about California’s ballast water and biofouling requirements.

Source: Extract from California State Lands Commission letter dated 2 August 2019

