HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Establishment of silt curtain at Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter

Friday, February 26, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately eight months, a silt curtain, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (C) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22°17.054’N / 114°11.175’E

(B) 22°17.077’N / 114°11.251’E

(C) 22°17.072’N / 114°11.253’E

The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtain.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the laying and removing of the silt curtain.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the silt curtain at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working around the silt curtain.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.41 of 2021

Marine works at Lamma Power Station, Lamma Island

Friday, February 26, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately one month, marine works involving installation of baffle plate will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22° 12.806’N / 114° 06.190’E

(B) 22° 12.806’N / 114° 06.132E

(C) 22° 12.939’N / 114° 06.132’E

(D) 22° 12.939’N / 114° 06.190’E

The works will be carried out by one dumb lighter. One tugboat and one work boat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around the lighter will be established. Yellow flashing buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighter.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the works area.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.40 of 2021

Temporary loading facility at former Kai Tak Airport runway

Friday, February 26, 2021, Hong Kong

A temporary loading facility has been established at the former Kai Tak Airport Runway. The temporary loading facility will operate for a period of approximately 24 months.

Two dumb lighters, one tugboat and one workboat will berth at the facility within the operation area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline for loading operation:

(A) 22° 18.974’N / 114° 12.065’E

(B) 22° 18.935’N / 114° 12.024’E

(C) 22° 18.958’N / 114° 11.999’E

(D) 22° 18.997’N / 114° 12.039’E

The hours of operation will be round-the-clock.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Continued heavy swell

Friday, February 26, 2021, Gibraltar

Gibraltar Port Authority has advised that due to high swell and bunker barges not been able to supply, vessels will be brought into the western anchorage for bunkers.

Vessel are allowed to stay at anchorage for the moment. However, no OPLs or service boats to east anchorage are permitted. Service boats to west anchorage are allowed.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Gibraltar, contact GAC Gibraltar at [email protected]

Fishermen block channel

Friday, February 26, 2021, JNPT port, India

The channel to JNPT was blocked for a little over five hours this morning (26 February) by protesting fishermen from the area, affecting all vessel movements at the port. Channel movements resumed at 12.15 hours local time after a meeting with the fishermen was concluded.

In January 2021, fisherfolk families in the area had called to stop the movement of ships. The villagers have been at a transit camp at JNPT for over 40 years after their land were acquired for the country’s largest container port. They had written to the Chief Minister about their protest and had decided to launch a ’Channel Bandh’ agitation, by blocking channel movements.

For information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Source: GAC