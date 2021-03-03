HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Svitzer Australia 2021 tariffs

Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Australia

As of 1st April 2021, the [Svitzer Australia] public tariff will escalate, on average, by 1.2% Australia-wide.

High level changes to the Tariff are as follows:

Escalation – on average, 1.2% escalation across our Australian ports with prescribed escalation ports trending around CPI (0.86%) or lower and other ports escalating by CPI + 1% (1.86%)…

…Volume Based Surcharge (VBS) removed – removal of the VBS from the tariff in Port of Hastings (Westernport)

Newcastle Surcharge Adjustment – the Order/Cancellation surcharge has been reduced to reflect per vessel movement rather than a port call rate.

Brisbane Escort Surcharge – escort rate will be applied for towage assistance beyond M7 Buoy (West of ‘Cowan Point’).

Port Botany – Cape Banks Surcharge – incorporation of $80 per tug job in Port Botany to account for crew allowance provided when required to assist vessels at Cape Banks; integrated into tariff rates…

(For details of the new tariff rates, and information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected])

Source: Extracts from Svitzer Australia dated 1 March 2021

Reminder on biosecurity measures and precautions due to COVID-19

Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Panama Canal, Panama

As the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) hereby reminds all customers that the mandatory requirements issued by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Panama, to protect the general population and prevent further spread of the virus, remain in place.

In order to comply with these mandatory measures, the ACP requires that all officers and crew of vessels arriving to Canal waters, who may come into contact with ACP personnel, wear protective masks, maintain a safe distance and wash hands frequently while ACP personnel are onboard. These measures are also required for all ACP personnel. Prior to boarding, ACP personnel are provided with protection equipment and their temperatures are checked.

Please be aware that vessels that fail to comply with this measure may be subject to delays, as well as additional charges.

(For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Panama, contact GAC Panama at [email protected])

Source: Panama Canal Authority (www.pancanal.com) Advisory to Shipping No.A-13-2021 dated 2 March 2021

Tropical Cyclone Niran

Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Far North Queensland, Australia

At 7:00 am AEST, Tropical Cyclone Niran was a category 2 system, with sustained winds near the centre of 100km per hour and gusts to 140km per hour. It was located within 30km of 14.6 deg. South / 147.8 deg. East, 335km northeast of Cairns and 295km east northeast of Cooktown.

Niran is expected to remain slow-moving off the north Queensland coast while intensifying over the next 24 hours. Coastal crossing of the cyclone is not expected. However, as it strengthens, it may produce gales about exposed coastal and island communities between Cape Melville and Innisfail today or early on Thursday. Tomorrow (Thursday 4 March), the cyclone is expected to adopt a south-easterly track and accelerate away from the coast.

Gales with gusts to 100km per hour may develop about exposed coastal and island communities between Cape Melville and Innisfail – including Cooktown, Port Douglas, and Cairns – today or early on Thursday as the cyclone intensifies.

The ports of Cape Flattery, Cairns and Mourilyan are now in Phase 2, Preparedness. When deemed necessary the Regional Harbour Master (Cairns) will direct the evacuation of the port.

The ports of Lucinda and Townsville remain in Phase 1, Prevention.

All terminals at Abbot Point and Hay Point are operating as normal.

For further updates, as well as information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Water levels rising

Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Lower Mississippi, United States

The first significant rise of the season is now occurring on the lower Ohio and lower Mississippi Rivers. Minor to isolated moderate flooding is expected on the lower Ohio River and isolated minor flooding is forecast on the lower Mississippi River.

Minor flooding is now occurring on the lower Ohio River at Cairo, IL. It is expected to rise another 5 to 6 feet and crest at 46.0 ft on Friday, March 5th. After it crests from rises on the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers, it will remain generally at the same level over the next several days as crests approach from the lower Ohio River.

The lower Mississippi River will continue to rise over the next several weeks and crests will not approach New Orleans, LA until the third week of March.

The 16-day future rainfall guidance has very little rainfall so crests on the lower Ohio and lower Mississippi River are generally the same as the official forecast…

(For information about operations in the United States, contact GAC North America at [email protected])

Source: Extract from Lower Mississippi River Forecast Center forecast issued 2 March 2021

Source: GAC