HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine works at Tseung Kwan O

Thursday, March 18, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately 24 months, marine works involving construction of footbridge will be carried out in the following works areas:

WORKS AREA 1

This area is bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22° 18.117’N 114° 15.816’E

(B) 22° 18.106’N 114° 15.836’E

(C) 22° 18.044’N 114° 15.798’E

(D) 22° 18.080’N 114° 15.737’E

WORKS AREA 2

This area is bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (E) to (H) and the adjacent shoreline:

(E) 22° 18.022’N 114° 15.833’E

(F) 22° 18.032’N 114° 15.817’E

(G) 22° 18.095’N 114° 15.856’E

(H) 22° 18.089’N 114° 15.868’E

The works will be carried out by three dumb lighters. One tugboat will provide assistance. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around each lighter will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighters.

Silt curtains, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established within each works area. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtains.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works areas outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works areas at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the areas.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.53/2021

Vessel movements resumed

Thursday, March 18, 2021, Shuaiba, Kuwait

After being closed due to bad weather, Shuaiba port outward vessel movements resumed at 2000 hours local time yesterday (17 March).

For information about operations in Kuwait, contact GAC Kuwait at [email protected]

Entry of international flights and vessels prohibited

Thursday, March 18, 2021, Mauritius

The entry of international flights and vessel in Mauritius has been prohibited until 31 May under the Quarantine Act 2020.

(For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Mauritius, contact the GAC Dubai Hub Agency Centre at [email protected])

Source: Celero Shipping – GAC network agent

Temporary Establishment of Scientific Buoy “EPD-1” off Tsuen Wan

Thursday, March 18, 2021, Hong Kong

From 16 March 2021, a scientific buoy [is] temporarily established off Tsuen Wan for collecting data for a period of approximately 24 months.

The particulars of the buoy are as follows:

Name: EPD-1

Position (WGS 84 Datum): 22° 21.942’N 114° 06.646’E

Shape: Pillar

Colour: Yellow

Light Characteristics: Fl(5) Y.20s

Top Mark: Yellow “X”

Radar Reflector: Fitted

Automatic Identification System: Fitted

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and give a wide berth to the buoy.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.62 of 2021

Marine & offshore companies to comply with safe restart criteria

Thursday, March 18, 2021, Singapore

Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB) has advised that marine and offshore companies are required to comply with prevailing COVID-Safe Restart Criteria for Shipyards, Resident Contractors and Common Contractors (Marine & Offshore).

Shipping, harbour and pleasure craft communities are also reminded to comply strictly with the Mandatory Precautionary Measures for shipyard repair calls and waterfront facilities accepting vessels in Singapore.

Since the Multi-Ministry Taskforce announced on 19 May 2020 that the Circuit Breaker measures would gradually ease from 2 June 2020, the Marine & Offshore sector was permitted to resume work in phases, but in a safe and controlled manner to minimise the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence. Marine and offshore activities which had been suspended during Circuit Breaker were allowed to resume work with approval from the EDB or Enterprise Singapore on behalf of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Marine and offshore companies must comply with additional COVID-Safe Restart Criteria for Shipyards, Resident Contractors and Common Contractors (Marine & Offshore).

a) COVID-Safe Workforce: Employers must ensure that the following groups of employees undergo regular swab tests:

i. Employees who work on the Shipyards’ production sites or at Contractors’ workshops; and/or

ii. Employees who stay in purpose-built dormitories, factory-converted dormitories, construction temporary quarters or temporary occupation licence quarters.

b) COVID-Safe Worksite: TraceTogether or BluePass Tokens must be actively used. Additional COVID-Safe Restart measures must be enforced at worksites to prevent major COVID-19 outbreaks. These include segregating workers by split teams that minimise interaction and have staggered breaks. Safe Management Officers (SMOs) and/or Safe Distancing Officers (SDOs) are to be appointed as part of safe management measures at the worksite.

c) COVID-Safe Worker Accommodation and Transport: Employers are to segregate workers by split teams that minimise interaction at their places of accommodation and provide dedicated transport for workers living in dormitories to and from their work sites, if workers are not residing at onsite accommodation.

The full listing and details of the COVID-Safe Restart Criteria for Shipyards, Resident Contractors and Common Contractors (Marine & Offshore) may be downloaded from MTI’s GoBusiness portal at https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg

Other marine and offshore companies (excluding Shipyards, Resident Contractors and Common Contractors) previously approved by MTI during the Circuit Breaker are to adhere to comply with additional COVID-Safe Restart Criteria for Shipyards, Resident Contractors and Common Contractors (Marine & Offshore).

Companies must put in place safe management measures, in line with the Ministry of Manpower’s latest advisories and COVID-Safe Restart Criteria for Shipyards, Resident Contractors and Common Contractors (Marine & Offshore).

All marine and offshore companies are to update and submit their company’s SMM to https://form.gov.sg/#!/5f97e2cff627ec001170fe81 by 19 March 2021.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

UK flights banned

Thursday, March 18, 2021, Oman

Oman’s Supreme Committee has decided to ban all direct flights from the United Kingdom to the Sultanate. The ban also applies to those transits passengers who traveled through the UK during the last 14 days, with the exception of Omani nationals.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Oman, contact GAC Oman at [email protected]

PCR tests for incoming vessels

Thursday, March 18, 2021, Saqr, United Arab Emirates

With immediate effect, any vessel that is either flagged by or had its last port of call in any of the below countries will require the crews to have a PCR test before berthing.

The test should be carried out at the Saqr Port anchorage and the vessel will not be allowed to berth unless each crewmember has a negative result.

If a positive result is received, then the vessel will have undergo quarantine and will not be allowed to berth until all crewmembers have received a negative result after testing.

The countries this rule currently apply to are:

– Afghanistan

– Iran

– Iraq

– Oman

– Pakistan

– Yemen

Once berthed, every vessel will be inspected by customs before cargo operations will be allowed to commence.

(For further details and updates, as well as information about operations at Saqr, contact GAC Ras Al Khaimah at [email protected])

Source: Saqr Port notice dated 18 March 2021

