HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Scour protection work at Pasir Ris Wafer Fabrication Park

Monday, March 29, 2021, Singapore

Scour protection work is underway at Pasir Ris Wafer Fabrication Park until 24 September.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.023 of 2021, the work is being conducted from 0700 to 2100 hours daily – including Sundays and Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 1° 23.575’N / 103° 56.180’E

2) 1° 23.588’N / 103° 56.199’E

3) 1° 23.619’N / 103° 56.177’E

4) 1° 23.606’N / 103° 56.159’E

Repair and reconstruction work of revetment will be carried out along the waterfront of Pasir Ris Wafer Fabrication Park. Transportation of rocks and reconstruction works will be carried out by barges with the assistance of tug boats. A safety boat will be deployed in the vicinity of the working area to warn other craft of the work.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 21 (Sembawang Control);

and

e) Communicate with Sembawang Control for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Suspension of liquid cargo operations

Monday, March 29, 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, India

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust has announced the suspension of liquid cargo operations through the JMPT Liquid Chemical Berth User Association (JLCBUA) pipeline, with effect from 16 April.

This is due to the unrepaired deteriorated condition of the JLCBUA pipeline trestle.

For further details, as well as information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Exemption for transiting foreign seafarers

Monday, March 29, 2021, Philippines

Transiting foreign seafarers with valid 9(c) crew list visa are allowed to enter the country via authorized seaports (crew change hubs) AND airports for crew change purposes.

However, their travel is limited from the airport to their designated ships, and vice versa, ONLY.

(For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in the Philippines, contact GAC Philippines at [email protected])

Source: Republic of The Philippines Department of Transportation Notice dated 28 March 2021

Grounded vessel almost freed (UPDATED)

Monday, March 29, 2021, Suez Canal, Egypt

Work to refloat the grounded container vessel blocking the Suez Canal restarted at about 0330 hours local time early today (29 March). By 0450 hours, about 15 tugs involved in the operation had managed to almost refloat the ship.

The ship’s aft was completely freed, whilst the bow was nearly free, and tugs were continuing to push and pull to move the bow. Work was also still continuing to refloat the bow side of the vessel.

UPDATE – 11:00 HOURS LOCAL TIME:

The SCA Chairman has just confirmed that the vessel has been partially refloated (80%) in response to tugs pulling and pushing it. The vessel is currently connected to SCA tugs from bow and aft, and is 102 metres from the Canal bank, compared to just 4 metres previously.

The operation to get the vessel back into the middle of the Canal will continue when high tide is at its 2-metre maximum, at about 11:30 hours local time.

Navigation will be restored once vessel is fully refloated and towed to Great Bitter Lakes for technical inspection.

GAC is not associated with the grounded vessel. We are sharing Suez Canal Authority (SCA) information through our daily Hot Port News bulletin as it becomes available. We are not in a position to elaborate or comment further. For further details, we suggest you approach the Suez Canal Authority or the vessel owner directly.

Port dues to increase

Monday, March 29, 2021, Basrah Oil Terminal, Iraq

The Iraqi Port Authority (IPA) has advised that port dues for all vessels calling at Basrah Oil Terminal will increase from 15 April, as follows:

PORT DUES

– Jetty: GRT x USD 1.70 (current tariff: GRT x IQD 1900)

– SPM: GRT x USD 1.80 (current tariff: GRT x IQD 1900)

VHF CABLE FEES

– Jetty: USD 82.0 (current tariff IQD 90,000)

– SPM: USD 82.0 (current tariff IQD 90,000)

For further details, as well as information about operations in Iraq, contact GAC Iraq at [email protected]

New tariffs published

Monday, March 29, 2021, South Africa

Transnet National Ports Authority has published its Tariff Book to apply at all ports at which the Terminal Operator conducts business. Most of the tariffs therein come into effect from 1 April.

For details of the new tariffs, as well as information about operations in South Africa, contact GAC South Africa at [email protected]

Grounded vessel completely refloated

Monday, March 29, 2021, Suez Canal, Egypt

UPDATE (17:00 hours local time): The grounded container vessel blocking the Suez Canal has been completely refloated.

A Suez Canal Authority (SCA) diving team have inspected the vessel’s bottom for safe navigation, and it is now being towed by SCA tugs towards the Great Bitter Lakes, about 1.5-2 hours from her current location in the Canal. The ship’s hull and bottom will be re-inspected at Great Bitter Lakes for technical reasons.

The transit convoys and traffic will resume after the grounded vessel arrives at Great Bitter Lakes and the backlog of unlashed backlog vessels in the Bitter Lakes/Suez and Port Said areas is cleared.

The convoy system will change temporarily until transits are back to normal, expected in 3-4 days.

Currently, 193 vessels are waiting at Port Said for the southbound convoy and 201 at Suez for the northbound convoy. Another 43 are waiting at Great Bitter Lakes.

GAC is not associated with the grounded vessel. We are sharing Suez Canal Authority (SCA) information through our daily Hot Port News bulletin as it becomes available. We are not in a position to elaborate or comment further. For further details, we suggest you approach the Suez Canal Authority or the vessel owner directly.

