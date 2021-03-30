HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Lighterage at port anchorage

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Krishnapatnam, India

Any cargo operation carried out by vessels and barges within port limits, or undertaking lighterage operations by anchoring at extended port area will attract charges for such activities as per below with effect from 1 April.

Lighterage operation charges per GT per hours (From Double Bank all fast Time to Double Bank All Cast off Time)

– Mother vessels (vessels arriving with cargo to be transferred): US$ 0.001785 / GT

– Daughter vessel (vessel receiving cargo): US$ 0.000790

Anchorage charges for vessels lying on their anchors in stream and carrying out transshipment/ lighterage operations. (Rate per GRT per hour)

– Mother vessels (vessels arriving with cargo to be transferred): As per BTS

– Daughter vessel (vessel receiving cargo): As per BTS

Double banking pilotage charges with tug assistance (If requested)

– Mother vessels (vessels arriving with cargo to be transferred): –

– Daughter vessel (vessel receiving cargo): As per BTS

The above charges will be solely applicable for Dry Cargo Vessels only. Rest all charges will be applicable as per BPTS.

Permission for lighterage operation will be granted basis Custom permission.

Barge / Floating cranes / Fenders required for Lighterage operation should be arranged by the mobilizing Agency.

Tug hire charges for transportation of Agent /Custom, Inward/Outward clearance shall be as per BPTS.

(For information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected])

Source: Adani Ports & Logistics Circular No: 04/2021 dated 25 March 2021

New sea pilots tariff (AMENDED)

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Port Philip, Australia

Initial calculations for the new sea pilots tariff to come into force at Port Philip from 1 July were based on a tariff net of GST. The below amended figures are inclusive of GST.

Under the new charges there will be a large increase for vessels which go direct from sea to berth, as follows:

– 25000 GRT: increase 13.5%

– 35000 GRT: increase 12%

– 45000 GRT: increase 11%

– 55000 GRT: increase 11%

However, for vessels which berth via the anchorage there is a large reduction

– 25000 GRT: decrease 45%

– 35000 GRT: decrease 45%

– 45000 GRT: decrease 44.5%

– 55000 GRT: decrease 44%

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Transit convoys resumed after waterway cleared

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Suez Canal, Egypt

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has announced the following arrangements for convoys resuming today (30 March) for ships waiting at Port Said and Suez since the waterway was closed due to a grounded vessel last week.

NORTHBOUND CONVOY

0630 hours local time – about 22 ships entered the Canal, heading for Port Said.

SOUTHBOUND CONVOY

0700 hours local time – about 14 ships entered the Canal, heading for Suez.

37 vessels that had been waiting at Great Bitter Lakes since 23/24 March have now exited the Canal. Another six that remained at Great Bitter Lakes are due to resume their transit at about 1400 hours, along with 30 ships which entered the Canal for southbound transit yesterday (29 March). This group is expected to started exiting the Canal at about 1700 hours local time today.

Further convoys will be arranged subject to changes from time to time by the SCA as per their navigation considerations to speed up transiting for all waiting ships. Details are not announced by the SCA in advance, but convoys in both directions are running around the clock until the backlog of vessels is cleared.

For information about operations in the Suez Canal, contact GAC Egypt at [email protected]

Source: GAC