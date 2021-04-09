HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Accession to International Convention On Civil Liability For Bunker Oil Pollution Damage

Friday, April 9, 2021, United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has acceded the International Convention On Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage, 2001… …The convention will enter into force in the UAE on 23 June 2021.

All UAE flagged ships including oil tankers over 1,000 gross tonnage is required to obtain the Bunker Convention Certificate from the Federal Maritime Authority of United Arab Emirates (FMA), represented by the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure at the time the convention enter into force.

The FMA will issue the Bunker convention certificate upon presenting a valid blue card issued by a member of the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs (IG).

The certificates issued for UAE flag ships before 23 June 2021 by other Flag Administrations will remain valid until their expiration date.

All foreign flag ships calling UAE waters and ports will be required to present a valid Bunker convention certificates issued by its flag or a flag of country ratified the convention from the date the convention enforced in UAE.

(For information about operations in the UAE, contact GAC Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah or Sharjah at [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected])

Source: United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure Circular No. (04) od 2021 dated 8 April 2021

Revised berthing policy & tariff structure

Friday, April 9, 2021, Dighi, India

Adani Ports and Logistics have published a revised Berthing Policy and Tariff Structure (BPTS) applicable for vessels at Dighi Port, from 15 April 2021.

For details of the new policy and tariffs, as well as information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Sea container measures to protect against khapra beetle

Friday, April 9, 2021, Australia

Phase 6A of the khapra beetle urgent actions will commence from 12 April 2021. Phase 6A will introduce mandatory offshore treatment requirements for target risk sea containers.

To assist in preparing stakeholders for these changes we have updated our website to include the following additional information;

– When a sealing declaration is required

– Revised information on the in-transit policy

– Entity Identifier (AEI) requirements for khapra beetle treatments (this includes a revised AEI quick reference guide)

(For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected])

Source: Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and The Environment Import Industry Advice Notice No.51-2021 dated 6 April 2021

Maximum authorized draft for Neopanamax Locks

Friday, April 9, 2021, Panama Canal, Panama

Based on the present and projected level of Gatun Lake for the upcoming weeks, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announces updates to the implementation dates for the maximum authorized drafts announced in Advisories to Shipping A-17-2021 and A-18-2021, as follows:

The maximum authorized draft in the Neopanamax locks will remain at 14.94 m (49.0 feet) TFW until May 5, 2021. Effective May 6, 2021, the maximum authorized draft will be 14.78 m (48.5 feet) TFW, until further notice.

The draft reduction to 14.63 m (48.0 feet) TFW announced in Advisory to Shipping A-18-2021, is hereby temporarily suspended.

For further reference on Gatun Lake level estimates please refer to the following link: https://apps.pancanal.com/t/TI/views/GatunH2OIndicators/GatunWaterLevel?:isGuestRedirectFromVizportal=y&:embed=y

(For information about operations in Panama, contact GAC Panama at [email protected])

Source: Panama Canal Authority Advisory to Shipping No. A-20-2021 dated 8 April 2021

Revision in port dues rates

Friday, April 9, 2021, Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will revise its port dues rates to fund the increased costs of operating and maintaining the Port of Singapore, as well as to encourage vessels to make faster turnarounds in the port to allow more ships to be served within the limited anchorage space in our port.

Port dues fund the maintenance of Singapore’s fairways, anchorages and aids to navigation, which are vital to the navigational safety of port users. They also fund the vessel traffic management system, and other systems used for the management of Singapore’s port waters. These costs have increased since port dues rates were last revised in 2014.

Taking into consideration industry’s feedback, the port dues rates will be adjusted over two phases to give companies more time to adjust to the new rates.

The new rates under Phase 1 will take effect from 1 January 2022. Phase 2 rates will come into effect from 1 January 2023…

(For details of the revised rates, as well as information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected])

Source: Extract from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Circular No.11 of 2021 dated 8 April 2021

Tropical cyclone expected to intensify

Friday, April 9, 2021, North West Australia, Australia

Tropical Cyclone Seroja expected to bring dangerous weather conditions to the west coast of Australia during Sunday or Monday (11 or 12 April).

At 8:00 am AWST, it was a Category 1 system with sustained winds near the centre of 75km per hour and wind gusts to 100km per hour. It was located within 45 kilometres of 19.0 deg. South, 110.0 deg. East, 540km northwest of Exmouth and 760km north northwest of Carnarvon, and moving southwest at 18km per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja is forecast to gradually intensify as it tracks to the southwest over open waters today and then to the south on Saturday. On Sunday, Seroja is expected to turn to the southeast and accelerate towards the west coast before making landfall late Sunday or early Monday between Carnarvon and Jurien Bay.

Gales with gusts in excess of 90km per hour are likely to develop in an area between Coral Bay and Lancelin during Sunday afternoon and evening. Gales will extend inland into the Wheatbelt and southern Goldfields during Monday. Destructive winds with gusts in excess of 125km per hour are forecast to occur closer to the centre of Seroja as it moves across the coast.

Heavy to intense rainfall and flash flooding are likely close to the track of Seroja during Sunday and Monday. Abnormally high tides could cause minor flooding at the coast between Coral Bay and Lancelin, increasing to be serious flooding in the Denham and Shark Bay region.

The ports of Dampier, Port Walcott, Varanus Island, Barrow Island, Onslow and Cape Preston are all at Cyclone Alert Stage 1 – Monitor. The Port of Carnarvon is declared at ‘Prepare’ stage.

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Cargo lightening charges for Cape size vessels carrying coal

Friday, April 9, 2021, Gangavaram, India

GPL (Gangavaram Port Limited) has developed infrastructure to handle deep draft cape vessels. To maintain these facilities and depths and to serve our customers, GPL has decided to levy subject charges.

The cargo lightening charges = USD 3 per MT for the full B/L quantity of cargo carried.

Conditions for applicability of above charges:

1) Applicable to only cape vessels carrying coal as cargo having two or more port discharge with GPL not being the last port of discharge.

2) Applicable to the entire cargo as per B/L brought to the port.

NOTES:

If any Cape vessel is discharging full quantity of coal cargo at GPL, then normal changes will be applicable as per existing tariff.

Cargo Lightening changes for any vessel other than Cape size vessel will be charged as per the existing charges.

The above charges will become applicable from 0001 hours of 15 April 2021 for all ships which arrive Gangavaram Port on or after 0001 hours of 15 April 2021.

(For information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected])

Source: Gangavaram Port Limited Circular No. GPL/MAR/CIR/2021-22/001 dated 9 April 2021

