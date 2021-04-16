HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Testing of Autonomous Underwater Vehicle off Small Craft ‘A’ Anchorage

Friday, April 16, 2021, Singapore

From 28 to 29 April, testing of an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) will be carried out off Small Craft ‘A’ Anchorage.

As stated in Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.031 Of 2021, the testing will be conducted from 0900 to 1800 hours daily in a working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01˚ 18.582’N / 103˚ 58.385’E

2) 01˚ 18.426’N / 103˚ 58.433’E

3) 01˚ 18.346’N / 103˚ 58.121’E

4) 01˚ 18.505’N / 103˚ 58.072’E

A workboat will be deployed to recover the AUV. A safety boat will be in attendance at all times.

The craft involved in the testing will exhibit the appropriate local and international day signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Maintain a proper lookout;

b) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

c) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 12 (East Control);

and

d) Communicate with East Control for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Further extension of SCMTR implementation

Friday, April 16, 2021, India

The Indian Ministry of Finance has announced a further extension of the implementation date for Sea Cargo Manifest and Transhipment Regulations (SCMTR) until 31 May, rather than 15 April as previously announced.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Temporary unloading facility inside Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter

Friday, April 16, 2021, Hong Kong

A temporary unloading facility has been established inside Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter. The temporary unloading facility will operate for a period of approximately nine months.

One crane barge and one multi-purpose vessel will berth at the facility within the operation area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline for unloading operation:

(A) 22 deg. 18.866’N / 114 deg. 12.738’E

(B) 22 deg. 18.809’N / 114 deg. 12.801’E

(C) 22 deg. 18.762’N / 114 deg. 12.752’E

(D) 22 deg. 18.819’N / 114 deg. 12.690’E

Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid at co-ordinates (A), (B), (C) and (D) to mark the boundary of the operation area.

The hours of operation will be from 0700 hours to 1900 hours. No operation will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the operation will stay in the operation area outside the hours of work.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.72/2021

Severe Tropical Storm Surigae

Friday, April 16, 2021, Philippines

The trough of Severe Tropical Storm Surigae is affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao in the Philippines.

As of 03:00am local time today (16 April), Severe Tropical Storm Surigae was located 985km east of Mindanao at 8.6N, 135.3E and moving westwards at 10 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the centre and gusts up to 135 km/h.

For further updates, as well as information about operations in the Philippines, contact GAC Philippines at [email protected]

Updated requirements for vessels arriving at shipyards for repair

Friday, April 16, 2021, Singapore

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) requirements for all vessels arriving shipyards for repair in the Port of Singapore have been updated to highlight Mandatory Precautionary Measures for Shipyards.

Marine & Offshore companies are required to comply with prevailing COVID-Safe Restart Criteria for Shipyards, Resident Contractors and Common Contractors (Marine & Offshore); i.e. COVID-Safe Workforce, COVID-Safe Worksite and COVID-Safe Accommodation and Transport, where relevant.

For further details, as well as information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Discontinuation of discounted/concessional rates in anchorage charges

Friday, April 16, 2021, Mumbai, India

Mumbai Port Trust has announced that discounted/concessional rates accorded to anchorage charges for vessels since 3 October 2019 have been discounted with effect from 15 April 2021.

Further, it has confirmed that inland vessels shall be allowed to pay anchorage charges at the rate prescribed in the SOR for the first 30 days for the monsoon period 26 May-30 September.

It has also approved the continuation pf the amended applicable rate in the SOR for stream to stream shifting movement and shifting of pass pilot vessels from lock gate to berth as follows: “Shifting from Stream to Stream will be charged at the rate prescribed at Section 2.1(A) for stream instead of shifting charges. Movement of Pass Pilot vessels from Lock Gate to Berth will be charged at the rate prescribed at Section 2.1(A)*Docks.”

For further details, as well as information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected]

Source: GAC