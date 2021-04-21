HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Cargo lightening charges for Cape size vessels carrying coal (part cargo discharge)

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Dhamra, India

Cargo lightening charges = USD 3 per MT for the full B/L quantity of cargo carried.

Conditions for applicability of above charge:

Applicable to only cape vessels carrying coal as cargo having two or more port discharge with Dhamra Port not being the last port of discharge. Applicable to the entire cargo as per B/L brought to the port.

If any Cape size vessel is discharging full amount of coal cargo at DPCL then normal charges will be applicable as per BPTS.

Cargo lightening charges for any vessel other than Cape size will be charged as per the existing charges in the published BPTS.

The above charges will become applicable from 0001 hours of 22 April 2021 for all ships which arrive Dhamra Port on or after 0001 hours of 22 April.

(For information about operations in India, contact GAC India at [email protected])

Source: Adani Ports and Logistics Circular No.DPCL/TRADE/05/2021 dated 20 April 2021

Updated entry restrictions

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Mauritius

Mauritian Port Health Authorities have advised that any vessels that have performed crew change operations in South Africa, Reunion Island, Mayotte and Brazil will be allowed entry in Port Louis on the following conditions:

Vessel to have been at sea for a minimum of 15 days following crew change operation.

PCR test for COVID-19 carried out at anchorage.

Vessel will be allowed to berth only following negative results for COVID-19.

It should be noted that even after having spent the prescribed lapse of time of 15 days following crew change, and being in possession of a negative PCR result from a foreign port, such vessels will still have to perform fresh PCR test in Port Louis.

(For information about operations in Mauritius, contactr the GAC Dubai Hub Agency Centre at [email protected])

Source: Celero Shipping – GAC network agent

24-hour stoppage announced

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Adelaide & Whyalla, Australia

Svitzer Australia has advised that the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) has given notification of protected industrial action by its members at Adelaide and Whyalla on Friday, 23 April.

MUA members employed by Svitzer Australia plan to stop work for 24 hours starting as follows:

– 12:01 am on Friday 23 April in the port of Adelaide in South Australia.

– 6:00 am on Friday 23 April in the port of Whyalla in South Australia.

Svitzer Australia advise they are doing all they can to minimise any possible disruption to operations caused by the work stoppage.

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Source: GAC