HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Industry input on tolls structure proposal

Monday, August 12, 2019, Panama Canal, Panama

The Panama Canal held a public hearing July 24th on its tolls structure modifications proposal, marking the culmination of the formal consultation period for industry feedback…

…After a careful evaluation and analysis of the comments received, and once all pertinent considerations are incorporated into the structure, the Panama Canal Board of Directors will approve the final proposal that will be presented to the Cabinet Council of the Republic of Panama, who will officially approve the modifications. The proposed date for implementation of the modifications to the tolls structure is January 1, 2020.

As announced on June 14, 2019, the proposed modifications are designed to increase transparency and flexibility, to ensure the waterway remains competitive and optimal for the industry today and moving forward.

Specifically, the proposed tolls modifications include the following:

DRY BULK SEGMENT: Matches tolls charged to Neopanamax vessels carrying iron ore with the tolls assessed for grains and “other dry bulk” cargoes. Includes a tariff adjustment for Neopanamax dry bulkers transiting in ballast.

PASSENGER SEGMENT: The modifications add transparency to the tolls structure of the passenger segment by charging based on the maximum passenger capacity that can be carried by each specific passenger vessel. The unit of measurement is changing from a “per berth” to a “per passenger” basis, making it easier for cruise lines to transfer transit costs to their customers.

CONTAINERSHIP SEGMENT: Offers more attractive incentives for customers who benefit from the Panama Canal Loyalty Program by adding new levels with rates in the capacity charge for shipping lines deploying between 2,000,001 to 3,000,000 TEU, and additional reductions for lines deploying an incremental over 3,000,000 TEU.

VEHICLE CARRIER AND RORO SEGMENT: Creates a new tariff category precisely designed for Neopanamax vessels. Additional modifications for this segment include slight changes in tolls tariffs for Panamax-sized vessels, as well as minor adjustments based on vessel size ranges.

TANKERS, CHEMICAL TANKERS, LPG AND LNG VESSELS: Toll structures remain unchanged, but tolls adjustments are proposed to more closely align with the value of the route.

SMALL VESSELS AND LOCAL TOURISM: Revised to consider the resources used in the transit and the complexity of accommodating these vessels within the locks’ chambers.

CONTAINERS ON DECK: Reviews the rates charged to non-container vessels carrying containers on deck, to apply a TEU differentiated charge for TEUs that are empty, loaded dry and loaded refrigerated.

(For information about operations in the Panama Canal, contact GAC Panama at [email protected])

Source: Extract from Panama Canal Authority (www.pancanal.com) Monthly Canal Operations Summary dated 8 August 2019

Seawall reinstatement works at Joss House Bay, Sai Kung

Monday, August 12, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 3 months, seawall reinstatement works [are being] carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22 deg. 16.174’N / 114 deg. 17.417’E

(B) 22 deg. 16.127’N / 114 deg. 17.372’E

(C) 22 deg. 16.202’N / 114 deg. 17.290’E

(D) 22 deg. 16.238’N / 114 deg. 17.346’E

The works will be carried out by two derrick lighters. Two tugboats will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 15 metres around each lighter will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighters.

Silt curtains, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established within the works area. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtains.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.128 of 2019

