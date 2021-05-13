HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Suspension of crew change for vessels calling from/visited Pakistan, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka

Thursday, May 13, 2021, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates

As advised by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, vessels calling from or visited ports of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days are not permitted to carry out crew changes in Port of Fujairah and at Fujairah Offshore Anchorage until further notice.

In the above circumstance, crew change can be carried out in the sequence of vessel completing 14 days from exiting the aforementioned ports.

Source: Port of Fujairah Notice to Mariner No.297 dated 12 May 2021

Source: Port of Fujairah Notice to Mariner No.297 dated 12 May 2021

Notification of Port Majeure

Thursday, May 13, 2021, Gopalpur, India

The Novel Corona Virus disease resurgence has taken place across India, as declared by various state and central government department and nodal agencies…

…Gopalpur Ports Ltd (GPL) is taking all necessary actions and precautions to further contain the spread of COVID-10 and is fully compliant of the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 as per directions of the various governmental agencies. The Government of Odisha, through the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, have also declared complete lockdown of all districts including Ganjam, where GPL is situated, effective 5 May 2021.

Our logistics and operations performance (including but not limited to loading/unloading and receipt and dispatches) are severely and adversely affected. Despite this, we are trying our best to continue with the cargo operation with limited resources.

Under the situation as stated above, which is completely beyond the control of GPL, we have no other choice than to invoke Force Majeure event from 0600 hours on 12 May 2021 until further notice post withdrawal of restrictions imposed by the governmental agencies.

Due to Force Majeure event, port performance is being affected hence we shall not be responsible for any claims whatsoever including but not limited to various contractual obligations, delays, demurrage and related cost and consequences arising directly or indirectly under this situation.

Source: Extract from Gopalpur Ports Limited notice dated 12 May 2021

Source: Extract from Gopalpur Ports Limited notice dated 12 May 2021

Repair works for seawall and revetment off Woodlands jetty

Thursday, May 13, 2021, Singapore

From 15 May to 14 November, repair works for the seawall and revetment off Woodlands jetty will be carried out at East Johor Straits.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.038 of 2021 dated 12 May 2021, the works will be conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01°26·957’N / 103°46·257’E

2) 01°27·060’N / 103°46·430’E

3) 01°27·093’N / 103°46·583’E

4) 01°27·070’N / 103°46·585’E

5) 01°27·023’N / 103°46·425’E

6) 01°26·932’N / 103°46·272’E

Repairs will be carried out to the seawall and revetment using crane barges supported by tug boats and work barges.

A safety boat will be deployed to warn other craft in the vicinity of the working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 21 (Sembawang Control);

and

e) Communicate with Sembawang Control for assistance, if required.

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.038 of 2021 dated 12 May 2021

Marine site investigation at Sam Mun Tsai Village Pier

Thursday, May 13, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (E) and the adjacent pier:

(A) 22° 27.338’N / 114° 12.816’E

(B) 22° 27.329’N / 114° 12.822’E

(C) 22° 27.306’N / 114° 12.774’E

(D) 22° 27.316’N / 114° 12.767’E

(E) 22° 27.328’N / 114° 12.793’E

The works will be carried out by one jack-up barge and one work boat. One tugboat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 20 metres around the barge will be established. Yellow flashing lights will be installed at the four corners of the barge to indicate its position.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

Source: Government of Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.85/2021

Source: Government of Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.85/2021

Installation of eco-shoreline at Tsuen Wan

Thursday, May 13, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine works involving installation of eco-shoreline will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22° 22.307’N / 114° 06.209’E

(B) 22° 22.285’N / 114° 06.229’E

(C) 22° 22.233’N / 114° 06.162’E

(D) 22° 22.253’N / 114° 06.143’E

The works will be carried out by one derrick lighter. One tugboat and one work boat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 15 metres around the derrick lighter will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the derrick lighter.

A silt curtain fitted with yellow flashing lights will be established within the works area. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the area.

Source: Government of Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.86/2021

Source: Government of Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.86/2021

New terminal COVID-19 requirements for vessels from India

Thursday, May 13, 2021, Darwin & Dampier, Australia

The Inpex LNG terminal at Darwin and Woodside LNG terminal at Dampier have introduced new COVID-19 requirements for vessels arriving from India, as follows:

INPEX TERMINAL

Avoid where possible vessels arriving at Ichthys Terminals (both offshore and onshore) directly from Indian ports and/or arriving at Ichthys Terminals within 14 days of departure from an Indian port (i.e. by way of another port).

If such avoidance is not possible then a minimum 14-day sea passage between any Indian port and Ichthys terminals is required prior to berthing at Ichthys Terminals.

1. Completed a 14-day isolation outside of India prior to embarking

AND

2. Returned a negative PCR test as close to the time of embarkation as possible.

1. Completed a 14-day isolation outside of India prior to embarking

AND

2. Returned a negative PCR test as close to the time of embarkation as possible.

1. Already been aboard the vessel for greater than 21 days

AND

2. Returned negative PCR test at their port of embarkation

1. Already been aboard the vessel for greater than 21 days

AND

2. Returned negative PCR test at their port of embarkation

WOODSIDE (KARRATHA GAS TERMINAL & PLUTO)

Crew change in India will require at least 11 days of ‘clean passage’, and in some circumstances > 14 days. For example:

* >=8 Day Sail from previous port to Dampier, Western Australia

* + 3 days of Hotel Quarantine in country of crew change

* >=11 days total ‘clean’ passage

AND

Documented procedures for hotel-vessel transit; ie: managed vehicle, PPE, no stops

AND

PCR test in country of crew change & additional test in home country

AND

14 days of documented temperature checks before commencing transit

* >=8 Day Sail from previous port to Dampier, Western Australia
* + 3 days of Hotel Quarantine in country of crew change
* >=11 days total 'clean' passage

AND

Documented procedures for hotel-vessel transit; ie: managed vehicle, PPE, no stops

AND

PCR test in country of crew change & additional test in home country

AND

14 days of documented temperature checks before commencing transit

There will also be a rigorous assessment undertaken for visitors – examples of considerations below

– Date between visitors and loading at our terminal

– Number of visitors

– Task performed and duration of interaction of visitors with crew

– COVID requirements for visitors prior to boarding

– Risk profile of country of visitors in port and where they have been in the previous 14 days

– Date between visitors and loading at our terminal
– Number of visitors
– Task performed and duration of interaction of visitors with crew
– COVID requirements for visitors prior to boarding
– Risk profile of country of visitors in port and where they have been in the previous 14 days

Due to the high risk nature of India, a rigorous COVID assessment will be undertaken for both crew change and visitors, with clear documentation of all procedures required.

Currently, no other terminals have introduced new requirements.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Force Majeure in effect

Thursday, May 13, 2021, Kakinada, India

The Cocanada Chamber of Commerce in relation to continuation of work at Kakinada Anchorage and Deep water Port in spite of raging COVID second wave, it is deemed fit under the circumstances to bring the following few points to the notice of trade members.

Curfew has been imposed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh from 12 Noon to 6AM everyday w.e.f. from 05.05.2021 up to 19.05.2021. Section 144 of IPC has been invoked from 6 AM to 12 Noon everyday w.e.f. from 05.05.2021 up to 19.05.2021. This is to prevent assembly of more than 5 people at any place. Due to the raging second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, all sections of the people including and not limited to the work force employed for operations at port, railway sidings, warehouses, on board ships, staff of agents etc., have been adversely affected.

Consequent to the above restrictions, in spite of the port activity being declared an essential service by GoAP/GOI, the attendance of work force for continuing the port activity, clearance of railway rakes, loading / unloading of cargo and stevedoring has been adversely affected.

The above circumstances are extra ordinary in nature beyond human control to avert i.e. Force Majeure Conditions exists during the process of continuing the port activity w.e.f. 05.05.2021.

View above, the trade is advised to inform their contracting party (whether the contract is written or oral ) about the existence of the Force Majeure conditions in the port at Kakinada consequent to which the agreed performance level may not be achieved and sometimes there could be non-performance of contractual obligations also…

…The cargo interests are once again requested to see that the risks being taken by the handling agents in theses trying circumstances is suitably rewarded. At least the additional expenses being incurred by the handling agents in aggregating various services for the exporters/importers is suitably reimbursed. This Chamber suggests an indicative reimbursement of INR50/- PMT from the date of force majeure conditions exists dt 05.05.2021, to the handling agents by the importers/ exporters which will help them to defray the substantial additional costs being incurred…

Source: Cocanada Chamber of Commerce Advisory to Kakinada Anchorage & Deep Water Port Trade Members dated 11 May 2021

Source: Cocanada Chamber of Commerce Advisory to Kakinada Anchorage & Deep Water Port Trade Members dated 11 May 2021

