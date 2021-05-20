HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

New pier opened

Thursday, May 20, 2021, Toft, United Kingdom

A new £3.5 million pier has been officially opened at Toft to replace a previous structure which had been deemed unsafe.

Public access to the busy but crumbling pier was blocked off in December 2016. Work to demolish the old structure got under way in September 2019 but poor winter weather, unforeseen ground conditions and Covid-19 restrictions all contributed to added costs and time.

The new pier is expected to become a major landing spot for local shellfish boats. Its 1,100 square metres working area is about three times larger than the old pier and it also includes shore power and lighting.

The pier design also includes a 30-metre ‘dog-leg’ extension which will provide more berthing space for boats and better shelter in poor weather, as well as increased water depth on both the inside and outside of the pier.

Port without power after cyclone

Thursday, May 20, 2021, Pipavav, India

Cyclone “Tauktae” has impacted operations at the Port of Pipavav. Prima Facie the infrastructure of the port seems intact and we are glad to report that there has not been any loss of life at the port.

Non-availability of power due to the disruption caused by the cyclone has rendered port non-operational. Formal notification of Force Majeure shall follow shortly.

The transmission lines for supply of grid power are likely to get restored by end of May 2021. Accordingly, the operations are likely to resume from 1 June. Meanwhile, the Company shall keep you updated about the progress of restoration work to enable you plan for the vessel calls to Pipavav.

At this stage, we estimate the port will commence operations no sooner than 1 June. Therefore, until otherwise advised all EXIM, domestic and coastal marine, rail and road operations shall be suspended. Till then we request you to kindly make alternative arrangement for your vessels and cargoes.

Source: APM Terminals Pipavav Customer Advisory dated 19 May 2021

Removal of marine working platforms & marker buoys

Thursday, May 20, 2021, Singapore

From 18 May to 17 November, work is being carried out to remove marine working platforms and marker buoys off Changi East.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.039 of 2021 dated 18 May 2021, the work is being conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – in the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01°18·684’N / 104°00·286’E

2) 01°18·821’N / 104°00·462’E

3) 01°18·936’N / 104°00·657’E

4) 01°18·945’N / 104°00·973’E

5) 01°18·436’N / 104°00·983’E

6) 01°18·360’N / 104°00·790’E

7) 01°18·590’N / 104°00·380’E

Removal of marine working platforms and marker buoys will be carried out using crane barges supported by a tugboat and work barges. A safety boat will be deployed to warn other craft in the vicinity of the working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 12 (East Control);

and

e) Communicate with East Control for assistance, if required.

Upgrading works at Jurong Port Berth J9

Thursday, May 20, 2021, Singapore

From today (20 May) to 19 November, upgrading works are being conducted at Jurong Port Berth J9.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.040 of 2021 dated 18 May 2021, the work will be carried out 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – at Damar Laut Basin, within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 1°18.403’N / 103°43.072’E

2) 1°18.261’N / 103°43.239’E

3) 1°18.219’N / 103°43.204’E

4) 1°18.361’N / 103°43.037’E

The existing structures will be demolished using land-based equipment and the debris will be removed by crane barges into hopper barges. The berth will then be rebuilt by use of piling and crane barges supported by work barges, anchor and tug boats.

A safety boat will be in attendance at all times to warn and re-direct craft in the vicinity to keep clear of the working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control for assistance, if required.

Marine soil investigation at Tuas Bay & Northern Tuas Basin

Thursday, May 20, 2021, Singapore

From today (20 May) to 19 September, marine soil investigation is being carried out at Tuas Bay and Northern Tuas Basin.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.041 of 2021 dated 20 May 2021, the work is being conducted 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – at the following borehole co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

A-BH1A 1⁰ 18.770’N 103⁰ 38.160’E

A-BH2A 1⁰ 18.683’N 103⁰ 38.158’E

A-BH3A 1⁰ 18.390’N 103⁰ 38.338’E

A-BH4A 1⁰ 18.190’N 103⁰ 38.475’E

A-BH5A 1⁰ 18.258’N 103⁰ 38.543’E

A-BH6A 1⁰ 18.345’N 103⁰ 38.632’E

A-BH7A 1⁰ 18.640’N 103⁰ 38.518’E

A-BH8A 1⁰ 18.652’N 103⁰ 38.667’E

A-BH9A 1⁰ 18.892’N 103⁰ 38.865’E

A-BH10A 1⁰ 18.862’N 103⁰ 38.930’E

A-BH11A 1⁰ 18.803’N 103⁰ 38.958’E

B-BH1A 1⁰ 18.518’N 103⁰ 38.313’E

B-BH2A 1⁰ 18.685’N 103⁰ 38.342’E

B-BH3A 1⁰ 18.542’N 103⁰ 38.500’E

B-BH1B 1⁰ 17.975’N 103⁰ 38.600’E

B-BH2B 1⁰ 18.033’N 103⁰ 38.658’E

B-BH3B 1⁰ 18.082’N 103⁰ 38.707’E

B-BH4B 1⁰ 17.860’N 103⁰ 38.605’E

B-BH5B 1⁰ 17.935’N 103⁰ 38.680’E

B-BH6B 1⁰ 17.885’N 103⁰ 38.682’E

B-BH7B 1⁰ 18.228’N 103⁰ 38.887’E

A-CPT1 1⁰ 18.608’N 103⁰ 38.237’E

A-CPT2 1⁰ 18.428’N 103⁰ 38.388’E

A-CPT3 1⁰ 18.283’N 103⁰ 38.410’E

A-CPT4 1⁰ 18.100’N 103⁰ 38.537’E

A-CPT5 1⁰ 18.168’N 103⁰ 38.627’E

A-CPT6 1⁰ 18.272’N 103⁰ 38.710’E

A-CPT7 1⁰ 18.573’N 103⁰ 38.588’E

B-CPT1 1⁰ 18.767’N 103⁰ 38.258’E

B-CPT2 1⁰ 18.612’N 103⁰ 38.428’E

B-CPT3 1⁰ 18.723’N 103⁰ 38.742’E

B-CPT4 1⁰ 18.188’N 103⁰ 38.817’E

Soil investigation works will be carried out by means of sinking boreholes from the jack up barges. A working radius of 30m around the jack-up barge is required. Tugboats will be used for shifting the jack up barge between the boreholes. A safety boat will be deployed to warn other craft to keep clear of the platform for the works.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area; b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control for assistance, if required.

Port charges and incentive scheme

Thursday, May 20, 2021, Port Botany, Australia

NSW Ports have announced their intention to increase port charges and introduce a new incentive scheme at Port Botany. The following will apply from 1 July 2021:

* a CPI based increase of 0.9% for all charges other than charges on empty containers for export; and

* a sliding scale for the wharfage charge on empty containers for export linked to each shipping line’s load to discharge ratio. Charges will be determined in accordance with an Empty Container Incentive Scheme (ECIS) as outlined in the attached.

Source: GAC