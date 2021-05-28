HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Tung Chung New Town extension project – marine works off Pak Mong, Lantau Island

Friday, May 28, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately 12 months, marine works involving reclamation works and seawall construction will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (L) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22° 17.714’N 113° 56.690’E

(B) 22° 17.828’N 113° 56.710’E

(C) 22° 17.976’N 113° 56.930’E

(D) 22° 18.148’N 113° 57.104’E

(E) 22° 18.320’N 113° 57.278’E

(F) 22° 18.503’N 113° 57.593’E

(G) 22° 18.259’N 113° 58.006’E

(H) 22° 18.081’N 113° 58.085’E

(I) 22° 18.101’N 113° 58.149’E

(J) 22° 18.220’N 113° 58.351’E

(K) 22° 18.376’N 113° 58.529’E

(L) 22° 18.371’N 113° 58.733’E

Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid at co-ordinates (B), (D), (F), (G), (I), (J) and (K) to mark the boundary of the works area.

The works will be carried out by a flotilla of vessels including dumb lighters, special purpose vessels, flat-top barges, crane barges, jack-up barges and cement barges at various stages. Tugboats, landing pontoons and work boats will provide assistance. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 50 metres will be established around each working vessel. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the working vessels.

Yellow flashing lights will be installed at the four corners of the jack-up barges to indicate the positions of the jack-up barges.

Silt curtains, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established around the boundary of the works area. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtains.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 2300 hours including Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the area.

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.91/2021

Notice of industrial action

Friday, May 28, 2021, Australia

Patrick Terminals has received an additional notification of “Protected Industrial Action” from the Maritime Union of Australia for Patrick Terminals – Sydney Autostrad.

These new notifications will impact the availability of labour, particularly at Patrick Terminals – Sydney AutoStrad, and will result in delays…

PATRICK TERMINALS – SYDNEY AUTOSTRAD

A ban on the performance of overtime at Port Botany (Sydney) from 6am 20 May for 14 days finishing 6am 3 June.

A ban on the working of shift extensions at Port Botany (Sydney) from 6am 20 May for 14 days finishing 6am 3 June.

A ban on the performance of overtime at Port Botany (Sydney) from 6am 3 June for 14 days finishing 6am 17 June.

A ban on the working of shift extensions at Port Botany (Sydney) from 6am 3 June for 14 days finishing 6am 17 June.

A ban on the performance of upgrades and/or work in higher levels at Port Botany (Sydney) commencing at 10:00pm 4 June until 10:00pm 6 June.

A ban on the performance of upgrades and/or work in higher levels at Port Botany (Sydney) commencing at 10:00pm 11 June until 10:00pm 13 June.

PATRICK TERMINALS – BRISBANE AUTOSTRAD

A ban on attending for work on days an employee is rostered as “off/avail” commencing from 11pm 28 May and finishing 11pm 30 May.

A ban on working overtime at Fisherman Island (Brisbane) from 11pm 28 May and finishing 11pm 30 May.

PATRICK TERMINALS – FREMANTLE

A ban on attending work on days an employee is rostered as “off/avail” commencing from 7am 25 May and finishing 7am 8 June.

Work stoppages of 1-hour duration at 0600, 1400 and 2200 each day (excluding Saturday & Sunday) from 27 May finishing on 4 June.

Source: Patrick Terminals Advisory dated 26 May 2021

Local issue of visas suspended

Friday, May 28, 2021, Fujairah & Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates

According to the latest update from immigration at Fujairah and Khorfakkan, the issue of all types of visa for individuals from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka is suspended until further notice.

There is no restriction, however, on visa processing for such nationals at Dubai ports.

Cyclone weakened to depression

Friday, May 28, 2021, Bangladesh

The depression over Jharkhand and adjoining area moved northwards further, weakened into a well marked low over Biher and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh at 06am today (28 May). It is likely to move northwards further and weaken gradually and become unimportant.

Squally weather is unlikely over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazaar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signals.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to proceed with caution until afternoon today (28 May).

Source: Bangladesh Meteorolgical Department update dated 28 May 2021

Diversion of flights from Cebu to Manila

Friday, May 28, 2021, Philippines

All international flights bound for Mactan-Cebu International Airport shall be diverted to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport effective 0001H of 29 May 2021 until 2359H of 5 June 2021.

The Department of Transportation, through its attached agencies, and the Manila International Airport Authority shall ensure the smooth diversion of inbound flights.

Source: Extract from Office of the President of the Philippines memorandum dated 27 May 2021

Suspension of traffic for yacht race

Friday, May 28, 2021, Bosphorus, Turkey

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus planned will be suspended tomorrow (29 May) due to a yacht race to mark the 568th anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul. The race will commence at 14:00 hours local time and last three hours.

The expected closure period is from 12:00 to 17:00 hours local time.

Lifting of in-bound travelers’ restriction

Friday, May 28, 2021, Sri Lanka

The Government of Sri Lanka has decided to lift the temporary restriction imposed on in-bound travelers to Sri Lanka effective from 1 June.

However, the restriction for passengers who have been to India within 14 days will continue until further notice.

Source: GAC