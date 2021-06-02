HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Updated crew change regulations

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Indonesia

Any foreign crew joining a vessel in Indonesia must hold a Visa index B211A. This also applies to visitors to vessels in the country.

According to the latest information, the joiner does not need to go to the Indonesian Embassy to apply for visa during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andhika GAC (AGAC) can apply for an E-visa index B211A (Visit Visa) on the online immigration system, enabling joiners to fly to Indonesia by showing E-Visa. The process time is one working day in Express Mode, if the system is not in error. A PCR result is not required to apply for the E-visa, as the test will be taken upon arrival. Airlines, however, will still require PCR Test result.

Visa on arrival still not available in Indonesia.

Foreign crew must be going under 5 days’ quarantine upon arrival before joining on board their ship, and several nationalities are required to undergo 14 days’ quarantine.

Joiners/superintendents of the following nationalities cannot apply for E-Visa in Indonesia:

Afghanistan

Guinea

Israel

North Korea

Cameron

Liberia

Nigeria

Somalia

India (temporary)

Crew sign off is possible. Please find below the requirements:

– Passport validity not less than 6 months

– Crew in good condition

– Crew has flight return to their country

Off-signing crew will be isolated in Government facilities for 5 days and will have PCR test 2 times during isolation. 14 days’ isolation may apply for certain nationalities.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Indonesia, contact PT Andhika GAC at

Charges to rise in line with CPI

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Fremantle, Australia

Freemantle Ports have advised that Ship and Cargo Charges will increase by 1.75% (pre GST) with effect from 1 July.

This reflects their decision to limit this year’s increase to the projected increase in the consumer price index.

The updated Ship and Cargo Charges which will apply from 1 July 2021 can be accessed at https://www.fremantleports.com.au/shipping

For further details, as well as information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at

Tonnage charges to rise by 20-25%

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Port Hedland, Australia

It has been announced that Pilbara Ports Authority will increase tonnage charges at Port Hedland port by 25% in 2021-22.

Accordingly, with effect from 1 July, the following will apply:

TANKERS

GRT 31,339

– Old charge: 10028

– New charge: 12536

– Increase: 20%

IRON ORE

GRT 30,000

– Old charge: 9600

– New charge: 12000

– Increase: 20%

GRT 80,000

– Old charge: 41960

– New charge: 52488

– Increase: 20%

GRT 112,000

– Old charge: 58744

– New charge: 73483

– Increase: 20%

For further details, as well as information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at

Country entry measures from 1 June 2021

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Turkey

The following decisions regarding entry into [Turkey] have been taken as of June 1, 2021, in order to establish a unity of practice in entry to our country from all border gates (land, air, sea)…

…People coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and those who are understood to have been in these countries in the last 14 days will be requested to submit a PCR test report with a negative result maximum 72 hours before entering our country, and these people will be quarantined for 14 days in places to be determined by the Governorships. If the PCR test result at the end of the 14th day of the quarantine is negative, the quarantine measure will be terminated. Those with a positive PCR test result will be isolated from the date the test result is positive, and the measure will be terminated with a negative result from the PCR test at the end of the 14th day.

Persons arriving from the UK, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will be requested to submit a PCR test report with negative result maximum 72 hours prior to entry.

Those who submit a document issued by the official authorities of the relevant country stating that they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before entering our country and/or have had the disease within the last 6 months, at all border gates (land, air, sea) from other countries except those listed, will not be requested to submit a PCR test result with negative result, and quarantine measures will not be applied for these people.

In the event that the vaccination certificate or the documents proving that they have had the disease cannot be submitted when entering our country from these countries, the PCR test report with negative result maximum 72 hours before the entry or the submission of the negative rapid antigen test result within a maximum of 48 hours from the entry will be deemed sufficient.

Except for those coming from the countries listed, people can be subjected to PCR test at their destination by the Ministry of Health on the basis of sampling in the entries into our country from all our border gates.

In this context, the incoming people will be allowed to go to their final destination after the test samples are taken, and if the test results are positive, they will be treated in line with the COVID-19 guide of the Ministry of Health.

People with close contact with people with positive test results will be quarantined for 14 days at the addresses they have determined, and quarantine conditions will be terminated if the PCR test results to be performed at the end of the 10th day are negative. The quarantine conditions of those who are found to be carrying the Indian mutant will be terminated with a negative PCR test result at the end of the 14th day.

In order not to adversely affect foreign trade, aircraft-ship crews, seafarers and truck drivers qualified as key personnel will be exempted from the SARSCoV2 PCR test and quarantine application…

(For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Turkey, contact GAC Turkey at

Source: Extract from English translation of Turkish Ministry of Interior Circular No.E-89780865-153-8832 dated 31 May 2021

