HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Crew changes regulations update

Thursday, June 3, 2021, China

At Nantong, PCR tests will be arranged before arrival for all crew members of vessels that have called at ports in Russia, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan and Mongolia in the 21 days before arrival.

Within 21 days of arrival, local customs will arrange PCR tests after berthing for crew members signing-on from Russia, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Mongolia and Philippines.

At Shanghai, PCR tests will be arranged after berthing for all crew members of vessels that have called at ports in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia in the 21 days before arrival.

Within 21 days of arrival, local customs will arrange PCR test for signing-on crew members from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia after berthing.

At Wenzhou, vessels that have called at Indian ports or have Indian crew on-signing within 21 days before arrival, need to report to customswho will decide if PCR testing necessary.

At Fujian LNG,customs quarantine officers will make PCR test on board after vessel berthing at terminal for all crews on these vessels call at Putian port from India or Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and other countries that border or are close to India. Only after the PCR test results come out to be all negative in the next working day can vessel proceed to loading or discharging cargo. If vessels have called at India or Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and other countries that border or are close to India in the past or crews visited India or Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and other countries that border or are close to India in the past, customs quarantine officers will analyse the situation then make further decision.

If ship or crews called at or visited India or Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and other countries that border or are close to India in the past within 28 days, the same must be reported to immigration.

At Jiangsu LNG, Qidong LNG & Zhoushan LNG, local customs will arrange PCR test after berthing for all crew members of vessels that have called at ports in Russia, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan and Mongolia below ports within 21 days before arrival.

Within 21 days of arrival, local customs will arrange PCR tests after berthing for signing-on crew members from Russia, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Mongolia and Philippines.

At Shenzhen, if a vessel/crew has been to India or has new on-signers of Indian nationality in less than 28 days, PCR test is mandatory for all crew on arrival. Cargo operations proceed subject to customs judgement after physical inspection on board. Laos/Cambodia/Mongolia/Thailand/Pakistan/Bangladesh/Bhutan/Myanmar are high risk pandemic area which customs will be particularly concerned.

At Behai, if vessel/crew has been to India or new on-signers of Indian nationality in less than 28 days, PCR test is mandatory for all crew on arrival. Cargo operations proceed subject to customs judgement after physical inspection on board.

At Zhuhai (Oil & LNG terminals), PCR Test to be discussed on a case-by-case. To strengthen COVID-19 prevention control, the below precautions are currently in place:

Pilot will only work on berthing/unberthing for 10 vessels each day. The berthing sequence is made on the basis of vessel’s ETA, first come, first berth. If vessel is not in the chosen list, her berthing schedule will be postponed to the next day.

Pilot daily working hours will be limited within the period of 0700lt to 1900lt.

Pilots will be separated into 3 gangs for berthing/unberthing operations. Each gang has 3 Pilots to work for one week, then will be quarantined for 14 days after work shift.

Duty Pilot will conduct COVID-19 test every day, when the operation of berthing/unberthing will not be available for about 2 hours.

Non-compliance with crew change regulations

Thursday, June 3, 2021, Singapore

All ship agents/managers/owners are strongly reminded and advised to continue to adhere to the prevailing Port Marine Circulars and its related appendices, together with the SG Crew Change Guidebook. You are also strongly advised to relay to your staff, your manning/crewing department, your crew, your masters that they MUST observe and fulfil the compliance and criteria set forth when preparing to undergo crew change in the Port of Singapore.

In the event of a reported incident of a positive Covid19 crew arising from crew change, the MPA will issue:

An immediate notice to suspend crew change for ship managers/agents, while MOH/MOT/MPA and Port Heath begin investigations. This usually starts with the crew members. You can be sure that the MOH conducts a VERY EXTENSIVE interview (intensive interrogation, mobile phone checks on BlueTooth/location history etc). This is how Singapore is able to have a very tight and detailed Contact Tracing/Source Tracing mapping.

While the investigations are undergoing, the ship agents/manager/owners will need to submit their company’s processes and detailed procedures as to how the company has done its utmost to comply with the criteria as listed in the PMCs and the Crew Change Guidebook…

…we see a trend in the investigation processes for Covid19 positive cases of seafarers, when the papers declared by ship agent/managers/owners stated that all process has been complied with.

Common cases of which a crew does not meet crew change to be conducted in Singapore, are the following broad examples:

went ashore (breaching the compliance to not have gone ashore)

have interacted and in contact with other parties (and exposed to transmission)

did not do proper quarantine prior to sign-on, and was never aware of the SG Crew Change criteria

were not informed or aware that they have to comply with the SG crew change criteria…

…It is almost a recurring theme that the majority of the crew’s responses are that crew gave the reason that they were NEVER TOLD or not briefed or not aware by the company, manning agent, ship agent/manager/owner…

We need to one more step further. And that is, to have all ship agent/managers/owners ensure that the crew and master SIGN a declaration that the entire vessel crew is

aware, read and understood the criteria and conditions for safe and responsible crew change to be conducted in SG.

and that the instructions have been relayed by the master of vessel/shipowner/manning agent to all crew members…

…EVERYONE is responsible. The master who signs the declaration, the crew, the agent, the manager, the shipowner…

…While this may seem tedious and administrative, I do believe that once the master and all crew sign that declaration, the ship agent/managers/owners will have demonstrated that they have done their best. That piece of the declaration must be in English and on the reverse side, in the local language so that the Master and crew members cannot say they do not understand what they were signing. This will also apply equal pressure and responsibility UP and DOWN the entire chain (from individual crew members, the Master who signs the declaration, to the agent/manager/owner who is supposed to brief them)…

…This will at least minimize the anxiety and remove doubts as to whether somewhere down the line, there were breaches or lapses in execution and fulfilling the need for proper education, briefing and instructions to all crew and Master…

Source: Extract from Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) statement

MUA industrial action

Thursday, June 3, 2021, Brisbane (Patrick Terminal), Australia

Members of the Maritime Union Australia, employed at the Patrick Terminal Fisherman Islands, will engage in 1-hour stoppages of work on the following dates and times:

Tuesday 15 June

03:30 – 04:30

11:30 – 12:30

19:30 – 20:30

Wednesday 16 June

03:30 – 04:30

11:30 – 12:30

19:30 – 20:30

Thursday 17 June

03:30 – 04:30

11:30 – 12:30

19:30 – 20:30

Dredging at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal 9 South

Thursday, June 3, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately two months, dredging operations will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (E) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22° 20.332’N 114° 06.901’E

(B) 22° 20.343’N 114° 06.936’E

(C) 22° 19.851’N 114° 07.103’E

(D) 22° 19.669’N 114° 06.937’E

(E) 22° 19.702’N 114° 06.895’E

The works will be carried out by one grab dredger. Three tugboats, two spilt hopper barges and one survey boat will assist in the works. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around the grab dredger will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the grab dredger.

A silt curtain, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established beside the grab dredger. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments. Yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtain.

The hours of work will be round-the-clock.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No. 92/2021

Unloading of bridge segments at West Kowloon Cultural District

Thursday, June 3, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately one month, unloading of bridge segments from a derrick barge will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22° 18.022’N 114° 09.710’E

(B) 22° 18.002’N 114° 09.713’E

(C) 22° 17.998’N 114° 09.678’E

(D) 22° 18.020’N 114° 09.675’E

The bridge segments will be delivered to the works area by the derrick barge. One tugboat will provide assistance.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will not stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No. 97/2021

Testing of pilots & safety precautions

Thursday, June 3, 2021, Singapore

As part of the safeguards to ensure risks from COVID-19 transmission are well mitigated, the Singapore government has taken a pro-active approach in the testing efforts of all our Pilots through mandatory Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) every 7 days and the Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on the third or fourth day of the 7-day RRT cycle.

As one of the key stakeholders in the Singapore maritime industry, our Pilots have taken precautionary measures which included completing their COVID-19 vaccination, monitoring of their daily temperature twice a day and avoiding non-essential overseas travelling.

To safeguard the health of the ship crew and our Pilots, all Ship Masters are to adopt the following safe practices before/when our Pilot boards your ship:

a. Inform our Pilot if there is unwell crew onboard or deviation from the health declaration to the relevant authorities

b. Avoid shaking hands and adopt contactless greetings method

c. Receive our Pilot at pilot ladder or gangway by essential crew only (these crew to don N95/surgical masks)

d. Have only essential crew on the bridge and for them to don N95/surgical masks

e. Practise social distancing of at least 1 metre or 2 arm’s length

f. Open bridge’s door for ventilation

g. Sanitise bridge equipment such as binocular, VHF telephony before our Pilot boards the ship

h. Make available hand sanitiser/soap on the bridge

i. Allows our Pilot to use the elevator whenever possible

j. Avoid bodily disinfectant spraying

Source: Letter from PSA Marine, Singapore Harbour Pilots, dated 3 June 2021

Marine operations suspended

Thursday, June 3, 2021, Shuaiba, Kuwait

Marine operations at Shuaiba port were suspended until further notice at 11.25 hours local time today (3 June), due to strong winds.

Rapid testing of crew

Thursday, June 3, 2021, Tanzania

All travelers, whether foreigners or returning residents entering the United Republic of Tanzania, will be subjected to enhanced screening for COVID-19 infection including rapid test.

This includes ships’ crew members, who must undergo a COVID-19 Rapid Test before commencing vessel’s operation. Seaport Health will only issue free pratique only after Rapid PCR testing has been done.

The test costs USD 25 per crew member, to be paid cash on-board, and should be arranged while the vessel is alongside.

It is also recommended that crew members to complete the online surveillance form at https://afyamsafiri.moh.go.tz/ within 24hrs before berthing.

Source: Sturrock Flex Shipping Ltd – GAC network agent

Source: GAC