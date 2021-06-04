HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Transport of sand

Friday, June 4, 2021, Singapore

The working period for the transport of sand materials to the stockpile area at Tuas View Extension has been extended. The work will now be conducted from 17 June to 16 December.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.044 of 2021, the work will be carried out 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01˚ 13.400’N / 103˚ 36.291’E

2) 01˚ 13.400’N / 103˚ 36.381’E

3) 01˚ 13.289’N / 103˚ 36.410’E

4) 01˚ 13.203’N / 103˚ 36.499’E

5) 01˚ 13.211’N / 103˚ 36.575’E

6) 01˚ 13.331’N / 103˚ 36.595’E

7) 01˚ 13.369’N / 103˚ 36.648’E

8) 01˚ 13.458’N / 103˚ 36.748’E

9) 01˚ 13.482’N / 103˚ 36.810’E

10) 01˚ 14.123’N / 103˚ 36.810’E

11) 01˚ 14.125’N / 103˚ 36.686’E

12) 01˚ 14.474’N / 103˚ 36.686’E

13) 01˚ 14.474’N / 103˚ 36.293’E

The work involves transporting and dumping of sand material by self-discharge sand carriers and trailer suction hopper dredgers to the stockpile area.

Craft involved in the work will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Source: GAC