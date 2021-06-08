HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Flying of unmanned aircraft over Singapore port waters

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Singapore

The flying of unmanned aircraft (UA) is regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS). Persons looking to conduct drone operations may refer to the following link: https://www.caas.gov.sg/public-passengers/unmanned-aircraft…

…The owner, agent or master of any vessel entering the port of Singapore, must notify the Port Master of any UA flight from its/his/her vessel before the UA is flown from the vessel. The notification is to be made in this form [at https://form.gov.sg/#!/60b61ffe77573d001176cebc]. The owner, agent or master of any vessel who fails to comply with this section shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Prior to flying over the port waters, the following checks should be conducted:

a) Ensure that the relevant regulatory requirements on purpose of activity, registration of the UA, location and allowable flying heights are complied with.

b) Ensure that relevant proof of registration and activity permits by CAAS are readily available to be shown when requested.

c) Understand and comply with CAAS’s UA Safety Guidelines. If a permit is required, apply for the permit prior to operating the UA and comply with the permits issued by CAAS.

d) Read and understand UA advisory circulars issued by CAAS. Details of these advisories can be found via the following link: https://www.caas.gov.sg/legislation-regulations/guidelines-advisory/unmanned-aircraft/advisory-circulars.

Masters and owners of vessels, including yachts, oil rigs, offshore platforms, harbour craft and pleasure craft, are also to remind all crew and passengers onboard to read and understand UA advisory circulars issued by CAAS or, if unsure, to seek clarification with CAAS/MPA before any UA operations.

It is an offence to operate an unregistered UA (when registration is required) or without the requisite permits and any person convicted of such an offence could be fined up to $50,000 or imprisonment for a term up to 2 years or both.

(For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected])

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Circular No.022 of 2021

Pilotage charges to increase

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Port Kembla, Australia

The Port Authority of New South Wales will introduce a price increase of 2.77% comprised of CPI of 0.77% plus an additional 2% to pilotage charges in Port Kembla on 1 July.

The full Schedule of Port Charges will also be published on the Port Authority website from 17 June 2021.

For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia at [email protected]

Cancelled voyage penalty

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Nigeria

Any cancelled voyage call to a Nigerian port will be charged USD500 by the port authorities.

For further details and information about operations in Nigeria, contact GAC Nigeria at [email protected]

Tariff amendments

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Hambantota, Sri Lanka

The Hambantota International Port Group Pvt Limited (HIPG) has published changes to the tariffs charged at the port of Hambantota.

For further details of the changes, as well as information about operations in Sri Lanka, contact GAC Sri Lanka at [email protected]

Arrivals from selected countries denied disembarkation

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Sri Lanka

Passengers arriving from India, Vietnam, South American countries and South Africa through airlines will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka until further notice.

Further, booking cancellation of charter flights arranged by the PPP (Public Private Partnership) within 24 hours will be charged 50% of the airfare per seafarer.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Sri Lanka, contact GAC Sri Lanka at [email protected]

Dredging at Sembawang Wharves

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Singapore

Dredging works are being conducted at Sembawang Wharves from 7 June to 6 December.

As stated in the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.046 of 2021, the work will be carried out 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public – within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01° 27·850′ N / 103° 50·117′ E

2) 01° 27·742′ N / 103° 50·056′ E

3) 01° 27·671′ N / 103° 50·016′ E

4) 01° 27·599′ N / 103° 49·975′ E

5) 01° 27·631′ N / 103° 49·918′ E

6) 01° 27·710′ N / 103° 49·963′ E

7) 01° 27·774′ N / 103° 49·999′ E

8) 01° 27·883′ N / 103° 50·061′ E

9) 01° 27·874′ N / 103° 50·075′ E

10) 1° 27.858′ N / 103° 50.103′ E

Dredging works will be carried out by grab dredgers with spud system supported by hopper barges, tugs and work boats.

A safety boat will be in attendance to warn and direct craft in the vicinity to keep clear of working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 21 (Sembawang Control);

and

e) Communicate with Sembawang Control for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Source: GAC