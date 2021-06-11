HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

2021 summer break working hours

Friday, June 11, 2021, Jebel Dhanna/Ruwais, United Arab Emirates

Please find following arrangements in the port of Jebel Dhana/Ruwais, to avoid operational delays during the summer working hours “Restricted time between 1230-1500 hours”, from 15 June until 15 September.

1. Pilots will board the vessels at Ghasha pilot station before 0830 hours or after 1230 hours – Client vessels are requested to plan their ETA accordingly.

2. The cargo loading/discharge operations are to be adjusted in sufficient time before or after the restricted time.

3. Summer working hours within petroleum port applies only to berthing/unberthing operations when riggers are required to work on open decks for connection and disconnection.

Source: Jebel Dhanna/Ruwais Port Marine Circular No.JDR/MC/005/2021 dated 10 June 2021

Source: Jebel Dhanna/Ruwais Port Marine Circular No.JDR/MC/005/2021 dated 10 June 2021

Port sets western hemisphere annual volume record

Friday, June 11, 2021, Los Angeles, United States

The Port of Los Angeles on Thursday became the first port in the Western Hemisphere to process 10 million container units in a 12‑month period…

…When the Port of Los Angeles closes its 2020-2021 Fiscal Year books on June 30, it is expected to have processed more than 10.8 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs)… …A pandemic-induced consumer buying surge that began last summer, along with restocking of retailer shelves and e-commerce warehouses across the country have fueled the dramatic rise in imports.

Over the past 12 months, Port terminals have worked an average of 15 container ships each day, up from a pre-pandemic average of 10 ships a day, representing a significant increase in productivity…

…During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port of Los Angeles remained open every day, serving as a vital link and economic engine for the region and nation. The Port remained a steady source of high-quality jobs — from the docks to all nodes of the supply chain—despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 emergency orders and widespread economic uncertainties…

…The Port of Los Angeles has ranked as the number one container port in the United States each year since 2000. In 2020, the Port moved 9.2 million TEUs, the fourth highest-volume year in the Port’s history. The Port’s previous highest annual container volume on record was in 2018, moving 9.5 million TEUs.

North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic…

Source: Extracts from Port of Los Angeles news release dated 10 June 2021

Source: Extracts from Port of Los Angeles news release dated 10 June 2021

Marine site investigation at Sham Chung Pier, Tai Po

Friday, June 11, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately three months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (E) and the adjacent pier:

(A) 22° 26.438’N / 114° 16.884’E

(B) 22° 26.431’N / 114° 16.879’E

(C) 22° 26.449’N / 114° 16.854’E

(D) 22° 26.462’N / 114° 16.866’E

(E) 22° 26.451’N / 114° 16.882’E

The works will be carried out by one jack-up barge and one work boat. One tugboat will provide assistance.

A working area of approximately 20 metres around the barge will be established. Yellow flashing lights will be installed at the four corners of the barge to indicate its position.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.104/2021

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.104/2021

Submarine cable laying from Chung Hom Kok to waters east of Hong Kong

Friday, June 11, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately four months, submarine cable laying operations will be carried out along the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (X):

(A) 22° 12.907’ N 114° 12.373’ E

(B) 22° 12.850’ N 114° 12.455’ E

(C) 22° 12.616’ N 114° 12.476’ E

(D) 22° 12.336’ N 114° 12.366’ E

(E) 22° 12.229’ N 114° 12.168’ E

(F) 22° 11.914’ N 114° 12.080’ E

(G) 22° 11.282’ N 114° 12.436’ E

(H) 22° 11.162’ N 114° 12.600’ E

(I) 22° 10.846’ N 114° 12.665’ E

(J) 22° 10.561’ N 114° 12.872’ E

(K) 22° 10.327’ N 114° 12.883’ E

(L) 22° 09.294’ N 114° 13.932’ E

(M) 22° 09.124’ N 114° 13.981’ E

(N) 22° 08.960’ N 114° 14.580’ E

(O) 22° 08.766’ N 114° 14.614’ E

(P) 22° 08.599’ N 114° 14.837’ E

(Q) 22° 08.531’ N 114° 15.370’ E

(R) 22° 08.584’ N 114° 15.942’ E

(S) 22° 08.901’ N 114° 16.194’ E

(T) 22° 09.123’ N 114° 18.885’ E

(U) 22° 09.635’ N 114° 22.625’ E

(V) 22° 09.972’ N 114° 26.865’ E

(W) 22° 09.716’ N 114° 27.189’ E

(X) 22° 09.839’ N 114° 30.147’ E

The works will be carried out by a flotilla of vessels including one dumb lighter, one flat-top work barge and three tugboats. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around the lighter and barge will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the lighter and barge.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 2300 hours daily. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the area.

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.106/2021

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.106/2021

