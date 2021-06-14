HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Temporary closure of public pier

Monday, June 14, 2021, Hong Kong

Joss House Bay Public Pier will be temporarily closed from 0600 hours to 1530 hours on 18 June 2021 (Friday) for a commissioning ceremony of new Government launches.

Owners, operators, coxswains and persons-in-charge of vessels are advised to avoid using the Pier during the period of closure.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.105/2021

2021 summer break working hours

Monday, June 14, 2021, Das Zirku & Mubarraz, United Arab Emirates

Please find the following arrangements in the port of Das, Zirku & Mubarraz, to avoid operational delays during the summer working hours “Restricted time between 1230-1500 hours”, from 15 June until 15 September.

1. Pilots will board the vessels at Das/Zirku Pilot station before 10:00 hours or after 14:00 hours, therefore the client vessels are requested to plan their ETA accordingly.

2. The cargo loading/discharge operations are to be adjusted in sufficient time before or after the restricted time.

3. Summer working hours within Petroleum Ports applies only to berthing/unberthing operations when riggers are required to work on open decks for connection and disconnection.

(For information about operations in Das Zirku & Mubarraz, contact GAC Abu Dhabi at [email protected])

Source: Das Zirku & Mubarraz Port Marine Circular No. DZM/MC/004/2021 dated 11 June 2021

Revision to the number of persons onboard pleasure craft

Monday, June 14, 2021, Singapore

This Port Marine Circular updates the number of persons allowed onboard pleasure craft from 14 June 2021.

All pleasure craft operators, owners and masters are reminded to ensure that they comply with the measures stipulated in the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, and implement these measures in relation to persons boarding and on the craft.

These measures include implementing contact tracing procedures such as TraceTogether-only SafeEntry (TT-only SE) for all persons who board the pleasure craft. If TT-only SE is not implemented, the craft owner/operator/master must maintain a record of the passenger and crew manifest. Persons onboard should be encouraged to install and use the TraceTogether application or token. In addition, temperature screening and checks on visible respiratory symptoms must be conducted before any person boards the craft. Persons with a fever or who display any visible respiratory symptoms must not be allowed to board the craft and should be advised to seek medical attention immediately. Every individual must wear a mask at all times except in circumstances prescribed in the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Gatherings of more than 5 persons onboard any pleasure craft are prohibited. However, exemptions can be granted with prior approval for the following craft and activity:

a) SZH-licensed pleasure craft activities; and

b) Marriage solemnisation onboard SZ-licensed pleasure craft…

(For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected])

Source: Extract from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Circular No.23 of 2021 dated 11 June 2021

Weather warning

Monday, June 14, 2021, Bangladesh

The low pressure area over Northwest Bay and adjoining coastal areas now lies over Bihar and adjoining areas. Under its influence deep convection is taking place and steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay and adjoining areas Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazaar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted Local Cautionary Signal No.Three (R) Three.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

(For information about operations in Bangladesh, contact GAC-Uniglobal at [email protected])

Source: Bangladesh Meteorological Department warning message dated 14 June 2021

Category C list of countries revised

Monday, June 14, 2021, Pakistan

The Government of Pakistan via Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised the list of ‘Category-C’ countries, effective from 12 June.

International travel to Pakistan from the ‘Category C’ countries mentioned below is banned. Clearance must be obtained from the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) prior to sending their flights to Pakistan.

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Maldives

Mexico

Namibia

Nepal

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uruguay

International travellers from any other country are required to possess valid negative PCR TEST certification conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

Implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (Version 4.0) for international passengers issued dated 5 May remains unchanged.

For information about operations in Pakistan, contact GAC Pakistan at [email protected]

Lockdowns extended

Monday, June 14, 2021, Malaysia

The Malaysian government has extended the national lockdown to 14- 28 June, and in Labuan, it is extended to until 30 June.

Local Malaysians travelling domestically to Labuan must perform PCR test 3 days prior to travel and upon arrival. They must also undergo 10 days’ quarantine in a hotel and take an additional PCR test prior to completing quarantine.

All transport service providers (including road & launch service providers) must perform a PCR test every 2 weeks and 1 Antigen test every week.

Signing-on/off for both Malaysian and foreign nationals is restricted.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Malaysia, contact GAC Malaysia at [email protected]

Source: GAC