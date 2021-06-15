HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

International Convention On Civil Liability For Bunker Oil Pollution Damage, 2001

Tuesday, June 15, 2021, United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has acceded the International Convention On Civil Liability for Bunker Oil Pollution Damage, 2001… …the convention will enter into force in the UAE on 23 June 2021.

All UAE flagged ships including oil tankers over 1,000 gross tonnage are required to obtain the Bunker Convention Certificate from the Federal Maritime Authority of United Arab Emirates (FMA), represented by the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure at the time the convention enter into force.

The FMA will issue the Bunker convention certificate upon presenting a valid blue card issued by a member of the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs (IG).

The certificates issued for UAE flag ships before 23 June 2021 by other Flag Administrations will remain valid until their expiration date.

All foreign flag ships calling UAE waters and ports will be required to present a valid Bunker convention certificates issued by its flag or a flag of country ratified the convention from the date the convention enforced in UAE.

(For information about operations in the United Arab Emirates, contact GAC at [email protected])

Source: United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure Circular No. (04) Of 2021

Revised 2022 tariff for LNG tankers

Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Ras Laffan, Qatar

Ras Laffan Port hereby notifies Port Users of the revised Port Tariff for LNG Vessels, as detailed below.

PILOTAGE CHARGES

– 2022 Revised Tariff: USD 4,000.00

– 2021 Existing Tariff: USD 4,000.00

CHANNEL DUES

– 2022 Revised Tariff: USD 8,000.00

– 2021 Existing Tariff: USD 8,000.00

MOORING

– 2022 Revised Tariff: USD 4,000.00

– 2021 Existing Tariff: USD 4,000.00

TOWING (IN) & (OUT)

– 2022 Revised Tariff: USD 20,000.00

– 2021 Existing Tariff: USD 20,000.00

HARBOUR DUES

– 2022 Revised Tariff: USD 12,000.00

– 2021 Existing Tariff: USD 12,000.00

LNG PORT CHARGES

– 2022 Revised Tariff: USD 72,780.00

– 2021 Existing Tariff: USD 60,720.00

RLC CONSERVANCY DUES

– 2022 Revised Tariff: USD 36,590.00

– 2021 Existing Tariff: USD 30,650.00

RLC NAVIGATION AIDS

– 2022 Revised Tariff: USD 600.00

– 2021 Existing Tariff: USD 600.00

PORT CLEARANCE CHARGES

– 2022 Revised Tariff: USD 30.00

– 2021 Existing Tariff: USD 30.00

Port Users are advised to take note and make necessary preparation of payments accordingly. Other supplemental Port charges not detailed in the above table will remain at current levels.

The above Tariff charges will be applicable from 1st January 2022.

(For information about operations in Qatar, contact GAC Qatar at [email protected])

Source: Ras Laffan Port Tariff Notification dated 10 June 2021

Strike notice filed

Tuesday, June 15, 2021, St-Nazaire/Montoir/Donges/Nantes, France

Local federation port & docks CGT at St-Nazaire/Montoir/Donges/Nantes, have filed notice of a work stoppage from 0600 hours local time on Friday 18 June through to 0600 hours local time on Tuesday 22 June.

Since 1 June, members are not performing any overtime and derogations.

The work stoppage will have no impact on LNG and Donges terminals.

(For information about operations in France, contact the GAC Dubai Hub Agency Centre at [email protected])

Source: SEA-Invest Shipping Agency – GAC network agent

Terminal closed due to high winds & seas

Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Due to unfavourable winds (SE @ 15-20 knots) and seas (4-5 feet), the Buckeye Bahamas Hub terminal status has been downgraded from OPEN to CLOSED.

Berthing and operations at all outer jetties has been suspended, but the inner berths are still available for operations.

At this time, adverse sea conditions are expected to decrease by mid-week.

(For information about operations in the Bahamas, contact the GAC Houston Hub Agency Center at [email protected])

Source: Elnet Maritime Ltd – GAC network agent

Exemption from compulsory quarantine

Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Hong Kong

From today (15 June), exemption from compulsory quarantine is granted to crew members onboard non-cargo operating goods visiting Hong Kong for shipping services if certain conditions are met.

Crew onboard vessels purely for shipping services which have called at ports in extremely high risk places specified in Group A1 under the Prevention and Control of Disease (Regulation of Cross-boundary Conveyances and Travellers) Regulation (Cap. 599H) during the 21 days prior to arrival are NOT exempted from compulsory quarantine.

Crew changes (including signing-on and -off crew) is NOT permitted for goods vessels visiting purely for shipping services.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected]

30% rebate for Cape Size vessels

Tuesday, June 15, 2021, New Mangalore, India

To encourage calling of Cape Size vessels to the [New Mangalore] port, the Board in its 1st Ordinary Meeting held on 27 May 2021 accorded 30% rebate on Vessel Related Charges (VRC), i.e. port dues and pilotage charges, to Cape Size Vessels (GRT above 80000) calling at Berth No.16 on trial basis for one year w.e.f. 3 April 2021.

(For information about operations in India, contact GAC at [email protected])

Source: New Mangalore Port Trust Trade Notice dated 14 June 2021

Restrictions extended

Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Finland

Finland has extended its border restrictions until 27 June, with a possibility for further extension.

Only cruise calls without passenger shore leave and ship cruises through Finnish territorial waters are allowed.

For the most recent information regarding COVID-19’s effect on shipping operations in Finland, contact GAC Finland at [email protected]

Source: GAC