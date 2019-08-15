HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Marine Works inside Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter

Thursday, August 15, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 4 months, marine works involving material filling and leveling will be carried out in the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) (A) to (D), (E) to (F) with the adjacent shoreline and the breakwater respectively:

(A) 22 deg. 17.154’N / 114 deg. 11.036’E

(B) 22 deg. 17.118’N / 114 deg. 11.036’E

(C) 22 deg. 17.077’N / 114 deg. 11.166’E

(D) 22 deg. 17.053’N / 114 deg. 11.183’E

(E) 22 deg. 17.136’N / 114 deg. 10.940’E

(F) 22 deg. 17.149’N / 114 deg. 10.981’E

The works will be carried out by a flotilla of vessels including five derrick barges, two hopper barges, four tugboats and two work boats. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 15 metres around each barge will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the barges.

Silt curtains fitted with yellow flashing lights will be established within the works area. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 2300 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and Public Holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.130 of 2019

Installation of Precast Units at the Black Point Power Station

Thursday, August 15, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 3 months, marine works involving the installation of precast units of the cooling water intake will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22 deg. 24.673’N / 113 deg. 54.357’E

(B) 22 deg. 24.759’N / 113 deg. 54.259’E

(C) 22 deg. 24.830’N / 113 deg. 54.332’E

(D) 22 deg. 24.747’N / 113 deg. 54.424’E

The works will be carried out by one crane barge and one derrick lighter. One cargo vessel and one tugboat will assist in the works. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 150 metres around the crane barge will be established. Yellow marker buoys and yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the crane barge.

A working area of approximately 80 metres around the derrick lighter will be established. Yellow marker buoys and yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the derrick lighter.

The hours of work will be round-the-clock. Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the works area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the works area.

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.124 of 2019

Marine Site Investigation at Lai Chi Wo

Thursday, August 15, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 2 months, marine site investigation works involving drilling of boreholes will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum) from (A) to (D):

(A) 22 deg. 31.850’N / 114 deg. 15.794’E

(B) 22 deg. 31.831’N / 114 deg. 15.897’E

(C) 22 deg. 31.722’N / 114 deg. 15.874’E

(D) 22 deg. 31.741’N / 114 deg. 15.771’E

The drilling of boreholes will be carried out by one special purpose vessel. Yellow flashing lights will be installed at the four corners of the special purpose vessel to indicate its position. Two guard boats and one tugboat will provide assistance.

The hours of work will be from 0800 to 1800 hours. No works will be carried out on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Vessels employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.125 of 2019

Repair Works for Dolphins in To Kwa Wan Typhoon Shelter

Thursday, August 15, 2019, Hong Kong

For approximately 4 months, fender and concrete repairing works for six dolphins will be carried out in To Kwa Wan Typhoon Shelter.

The works will be carried out by one crane boat. A working area of approximately 15 metres around the boat will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the boat.

The hours of work will be from 0700 to 1900 hours. No works will be carried out on Sundays and public holidays. The boat employed for the works will stay in the works area outside the hours of work.

Diving operations will be carried out from time to time during the hours of work.

The boat engaged in the works will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution and keep clear of the working area at slow speed, bearing in mind there are divers working in the area.

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.125 of 2019

