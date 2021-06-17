HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Berthing in summer for non-self-propelled barges

Thursday, June 17, 2021, Fujairah, United Arab Emirates

As you are aware that non-self-propelled barges do not have shades onboard to protect pilots from direct sunlight while pilotage operation.

Considering this reason, we would like to inform you that during summer (started from 16 June 2021 until 31 August, 2021), berthing operation will be restricted between 1100 and 1600 hours.

Unberthing operation will continue uninterrupted 24 hours as normal.

(For information about operations in Fujairah, contact GAC Fujairah at [email protected])

Source: Port of Fujairah Notice to Agent No. 59/2021 dated 16 June 2021

Annual terminal maintenance

Thursday, June 17, 2021, Montoir, France

The Elengy terminal in Montoir de Bretagne will not receive any LNG vessels from 19 June until 30 June, due to annual maintenance.

(For information about operations in France, contact the GAC Dubai Hub Agency Centre at [email protected])

Source: SEA-Invest Shipping Agency – GAC network agent

Vessels arriving from countries with sustained increase in COVID-19

Thursday, June 17, 2021, Singapore

For vessels arriving in the Port of Singapore within 21 days from [Bangladesh, India, Pakistan & Sri Lank] and require shore-based personnel at any time to board and conduct activities, the following must be done:

Master of the vessel must declare via (LINK)

a) Crew members, including the master, did not have shore leave and physical interaction with any individual other than their own crew when calling at any port in [Bangladesh, India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka];

and

b) The vessel did not sign on any new crew in the last 21 days.

Where shore-based personnel are required to board the vessel, the shore-based personnel must be on a 7-day Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) programme. In addition, the shore-based personnel are required to take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on the third (3rd) or fourth (4th) day of the 7-day RRT cycle. The ART may be taken at any of the MOH-approved COVID-19 test providers (LINK). The owner, agent, or master of vessel is not required to submit the details of the shore-based personnel boarding the vessel.

Vessels entering shipyards under the Ship Repair Framework must comply with the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore’s Heightened Mandatory Precautionary Measures. Owners, agents, masters of vessels may contact the shipyards for more information.

(For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected])

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Circular No.24 of 2021 dated 16 June 2021

Port reopened

Thursday, June 17, 2021, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Bahamas

Following an improvement in weather conditions, Buckeye Bahamas Hub changed its Port Status from Closed to Restricted, and then to Open, this morning (17 June).

(For information about operations in the Bahamas, contact the GAC Houston Hub Agenmcy Center at [email protected])

Source: Elnet Maritime – GAC network agent

Collision with fishing vessel

Thursday, June 17, 2021, Bosphorus, Turkey

A Portugal-flagged container vessel has collided with small fishing boat at the Bosphorus exit area, under Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge.

The Istanbul TSVTS has sent a tug boat and SAR boats to rescue the personnel of the fishing boat, which is reported to be sinking.

Vessel traffic in the Bosphorus Strait remains unsuspended.

For information about operations in the Turkish Straits, contact GAC Istanbul at [email protected]

Source: GAC