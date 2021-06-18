HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Transport of sand material off Very Large Crude Carrier Anchorage

Friday, June 18, 2021, Singapore

The working period has been extended for the transportation of sand material off the Very Large Crude Carrier Anchorage (AVLCC). The work will now be conducted from 26 June to 25 Dec 2021.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.047 of 2021, the work will be carried out 24 hours daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays –within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01˚ 13.296’N / 103˚ 37.359’E

2) 01˚ 13.296’N / 103˚ 37.902’E

3) 01˚ 13.296’N / 103˚ 38.476’E

4) 01˚ 12.809’N / 103˚ 38.717’E

5) 01˚ 12.673’N / 103˚ 38.522’E

6) 01˚ 12.973’N / 103˚ 37.359’E

The work involves transporting and dumping of sand material by self-discharge sand carrier and trailer suction hopper dredgers to the working area. A safety boat will be deployed in the vicinity of the working area to warn other vessels of the work.

Craft involved in the work will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear of the working area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and to navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore

OCEFREM commission on oil & petroleum products

Friday, June 18, 2021, Mombasa, Kenya

We have been computing the OGEFREM Commission of 1.8% of gross freight charges on an DRC imports through the Port of Mombasa on only containerized traffic contrary to the OGEFREM Notice no 5625 of 30 August 2002,which applies to all DPC [Democratic Republic of Congo] cargo including those in liquid (oil and petroleum products) and bulk form.

In the agreement review process that culminated into its recent renewal, witnessed by the two heads of state, the above anomaly was pointed out for the Authority’s remedial action and update to the DRC Government.

From 1 July 2021, you will be required to submit to KMA, all freighted manifests including for oil and petroleum bulk cargo destined for the DRC.

We will thereafter compute the right invoice for your settlement of the OGFREM Commission.

(For information about operations in Kenya, contact the GAC Dubai Hub Agency Centre

Source: Kenya Maritime Authority letter dated 16 June 2021

Amended port navigation depths

Friday, June 18, 2021, Townsville, Australia

Mariners are advised that the declared depths for the channels and berth pockets, below port datum, Lowest Astronomical Tide, are amended, as of Thursday, 17 June 2021, as follows:

Outer Harbour (Arrival Channel)

– Actual Depth (metres): 6.4*

Outer Harbour (Departure Channel)

– Actual Depth (metres): 11.6

Sea Channel

– Actual Depth (metres): 12.0

Channel Wedge

– Actual Depth (metres): 10.1*

Platypus Channel

– Actual Depth (metres): 11.6*

Inner Harbour

– Actual Depth (metres): 11.2*

No. 1 Berth Pocket

– Actual Depth (metres): 12.2*

No. 2 Berth Pocket

– Actual Depth (metres): 10.8

No. 3 Berth Pocket

– Actual Depth (metres):11.0

No. 4 Berth Pocket

– Actual Depth (metres): 11.9

No. 8 Berth Pocket

– Actual Depth (metres): 12.3*

No. 9 Berth Pocket

– Actual Depth (metres): 11.6*

No. 10 Berth Pocket

– Actual Depth (metres): 10.9*

No. 11 Berth Pocket

– Actual Depth (metres): 10.7*

– Berth marks 10m to 260m

No. 11 Berth Pocket

– Actual Depth (metres): 9.3*

– Berth marks 0m to 10m

Ross River Channel

– Actual Depth (metres): 1.5*

– Entrance to Beacon No.6

*Revised entry

(For information about operations in Australia, contact GAC Australia

Source: Department of Transport and Main Roads – Maritime Safety Queensland, Townsville Maritime Region, Notice To Mariners 233 (T) of 2021 dated 17 June 2021

First cruise passengers of the year go ashore in a bubble

Friday, June 18, 2021, Gothenburg, Sweden

On Friday, the first cruise ship of the season will berth at the Port of Gothenburg. And for the first time this year some 700 passengers will actually go ashore at Arendal in Gothenburg, albeit under strictly controlled conditions…

…The cruise season in Gothenburg is opening in stages. Last weekend, the first cruise ship of the season arrived at the Port of Gothenburg although without actually berthing. The passengers remained on board and took in the sights from the ship, including the archipelago, the Älvsborg Fortress, and the entrance to the Port of Gothenburg.

When the cruise ship AIDAsol arrives at the Cruise Terminal at Arendal in the outer port area, it will be the first call of the year where cruise passengers are allowed to go ashore. Unfortunately, they will not be able to experience Gothenburg on their own and must instead join one of the cruise line’s organised trips…

…Guests will also be subject to the same immigration controls as other tourists entering Sweden, which means that for the time being they will need to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test result…

…The ship also has a rigorous health protocol in place, along with extensive testing capacity and on-board quarantine facilities. The Port of Gothenburg is in continuous contact with the authorities concerned…

…A total of 60 cruise ships are scheduled to visit Gothenburg throughout the remainder of 2021.

(For information about operations in Sweden, contact GAC Sweden

Source: Extracts from Port of Gothenburg (www.portofgothenburg.com) press release issued on 17 June 2021

Source: GAC