HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Piracy & armed robbery incidents lowest in 27 years, but risks remain

12 Jul 2021,

The ICC International Maritime Bureau received the lowest number of reported incidents for the first half of any year since 1994.

Naval ship sea firing exercise

12 Jul 2021, Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Naval Ship SLCGS Suraksha is scheduled for a sea firing exercise between 0900 and 1700 hours local time on Wednesday 14 July.

Planned work stoppages

12 Jul 2021, Fremantle and Kwinana, Australia

Tug operator Svitzer Australia has received notice from the Maritime Union of Australia of planned 24-hour work stoppages at Fremantle and Kwinana on 15 and 17 July.

Port operations during Eid holiday

12 Jul 2021, Ras Laffan, Qatar

The port of Ras Laffan will be working as normal through the Eid holiday from 16 to 24 July, but with a skeleton staff.

Extension of ongoing Gatun Locks lane outage

12 Jul 2021, Panama Canal, Panama

Due to unexpected delays during the maintenance works on the East lane at Gatun Locks, the outage will be extended until 2359 hours on Friday, July 16, 2021.

15 July Democracy Day holiday

12 Jul 2021, Turkey

Due to the 15 July Democracy Day holiday, all official institutions and banks in Turkey will be closed all day on 15 July 2021.

Source: GAC