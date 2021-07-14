HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Impact of riots and insurrection on port operations

14 Jul 2021, Kwa-Zulu Natal province, South Africa

Due to violent riots, looting and insurrection in the province of Kwa-Zulu Natal, a Force Majeure has been declared at Durban Container Terminal Pier 1 & Pier 2, Durban Roro and Multipurpose Terminals, Richards Bay MPT and DBT, & Maydon Wharf Bulk Terminal.

Port service provision during Kwazulukwazulu-Natal civil unrest

14 Jul 2021, Durban, South Africa

Due to civil unrest sweeping across KwaZuluKwaZulu-Natal and various other provinces, service provision and certain functions at the Port of Durban are being significantly negatively impacted.

Scale of Rates increase deferred

14 Jul 2021, Chennai, India

It has been decided to defer the escalation of 0.55% for the year 2021-22 in the Scale of Rates for Chennai Port up to 31 December 2021, instead of 1 July 2021.

Eid Al Adha holiday & lockdown adjustments

14 Jul 2021, Oman

The Government of Oman has declared a local holiday from 18 to 22 July to mark Eid Al Adha, after which a full lockdown will come into effect from 20 to 22 July due to the pandemic situation.

Temporary relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions

14 Jul 2021, Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Government is temporarily relaxing the strict Covid-19 restrictions from midnight tonight (14 July) until 23 July to celebrate of Eid-Ul-Adha festival.

2nd extension of ongoing Gatun Locks lane outage

14 Jul 2021, Panama Canal, Panama

Due to additional delays experienced in the past few days with the ongoing maintenance work on the East lane at Gatun Locks, the outage will be extended until 2359 hours on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Sacrifice holiday

14 Jul 2021, Turkey

Due to the five-day Sacrifice holiday, all official institutions and banks in Turkey will be closed from 19 to 23 July 2021.

Source: GAC