HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Incremental improvement in operations following unrest

16 Jul 2021, Durban & Richards Bay, South Africa

Service levels in the ports of Durban and Richards Bay have improved slightly, as the country begins mop-up operations after protest action over the past few days.

Changes to charges

16 Jul 2021, Gladstone, Australia

The Port of Gladstone has published its new schedule of rates and charges, effective from this month.

Armed robbery incidents rise to 20 in first half of 2021

16 Jul 2021, Singapore Strait, Singapore

20 incidents of armed robbery were reported in the Singapore Strait between January and June – four more than the last year’s five-year high for the same period.

Reclamation work at Tuas View off Temasek Fairway

16 Jul 2021, Singapore

Reclamation works are being conducted off Temasek Fairway from 15 July 2021 to 14 January 2022.

Berth maintenance at oil terminal

16 Jul 2021, Novorossiysk, Russia

Sheskharis Oil Terminal has started scheduled technical maintenance and replacement of the cargo loading arms at Berth No.6, expected to be completed by the end of September.

Marine pile repair works

16 Jul 2021, Singapore

The working period for marine pile repair works at ExxonMobil Terminal, Pulau Ayer Chawan, has been extended. The work will now be conducted out from 31 July 2021 to 30 January 2022.

Findings from investigation into oil spill from container ship

16 Jul 2021, Hong Kong

The investigation into an oil spill from a container ship berthed alongside Kwai Chung Container Terminals found that the level gauge of one of the HFO tanks was faulty with its pointer got stuck at one position without being noticed until the occurrence of oil spill.

Source: GAC