HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Incremental improvement in operations following unrest
16 Jul 2021, Durban & Richards Bay, South Africa
Service levels in the ports of Durban and Richards Bay have improved slightly, as the country begins mop-up operations after protest action over the past few days.
Changes to charges
16 Jul 2021, Gladstone, Australia
The Port of Gladstone has published its new schedule of rates and charges, effective from this month.
Armed robbery incidents rise to 20 in first half of 2021
16 Jul 2021, Singapore Strait, Singapore
20 incidents of armed robbery were reported in the Singapore Strait between January and June – four more than the last year’s five-year high for the same period.
Reclamation work at Tuas View off Temasek Fairway
16 Jul 2021, Singapore
Reclamation works are being conducted off Temasek Fairway from 15 July 2021 to 14 January 2022.
Berth maintenance at oil terminal
16 Jul 2021, Novorossiysk, Russia
Sheskharis Oil Terminal has started scheduled technical maintenance and replacement of the cargo loading arms at Berth No.6, expected to be completed by the end of September.
Marine pile repair works
16 Jul 2021, Singapore
The working period for marine pile repair works at ExxonMobil Terminal, Pulau Ayer Chawan, has been extended. The work will now be conducted out from 31 July 2021 to 30 January 2022.
Findings from investigation into oil spill from container ship
16 Jul 2021, Hong Kong
The investigation into an oil spill from a container ship berthed alongside Kwai Chung Container Terminals found that the level gauge of one of the HFO tanks was faulty with its pointer got stuck at one position without being noticed until the occurrence of oil spill.
Read more »
Source: GAC