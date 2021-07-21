HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Scheduled Thames Barrier closures

21 Jul 2021, Port of London/River Thames, United Kingdom

The Thames Flood Barrier will be closed once a month for test purposes, in accordance with a programme issued for a period of six months, commencing 1 November 2021.

Waiver scheme for vessels using LNG

21 Jul 2021, Gangavaram, India

Gangavaram Port is introducing a part waiver scheme for vessels using Liquefied Natural Gas fuel to meet the country’s goal for lower emissions and encourage vessels to use LNG as fuel.

Source: GAC