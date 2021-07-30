HOT PORT NEWS from GAC
Crew changes at Port of Tauranga
30 Jul 2021, Tauranga, New Zealand
All crew changes at Tauranga must be in accordance with Ministry of Health rules or guidelines in place at the time.
International flights ban extended
30 Jul 2021, India
The Indian government has further extended the ban on international flights until August 31.
Vessel movements resumed
30 Jul 2021, Haldia, India
Following an improvement in weather conditions, vessel movements at Haldia resumed today (30 July).
Restrictions extended until 15 August
30 Jul 2021, Philippines
Travel restrictions currently imposed on travel from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have been extended until 15 August.
Coal terminal COVID-19 risk management requirements
30 Jul 2021, Port Kembla, Australia
Port Kembla Coal Terminal has advised that any persons resident in 8 restricted local government areas in Sydney will be excluded from the terminal.
Restrictions on Filipino off-signers
30 Jul 2021, Singapore
The Maritime Port Authority of Singapore is urging vessel owners and manning officers to re-evaluate their crew rotation planning if they intend to sign off Filipino crew members on their vessels.
Marine works at Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate
30 Jul 2021, Hong Kong
For approximately nine months, marine works involving seawall modification and culvert installation are being carried out.
Read more »
Source: GAC