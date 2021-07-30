HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Crew changes at Port of Tauranga

30 Jul 2021, Tauranga, New Zealand

All crew changes at Tauranga must be in accordance with Ministry of Health rules or guidelines in place at the time.

International flights ban extended

30 Jul 2021, India

The Indian government has further extended the ban on international flights until August 31.

Vessel movements resumed

30 Jul 2021, Haldia, India

Following an improvement in weather conditions, vessel movements at Haldia resumed today (30 July).

Restrictions extended until 15 August

30 Jul 2021, Philippines

Travel restrictions currently imposed on travel from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have been extended until 15 August.

Coal terminal COVID-19 risk management requirements

30 Jul 2021, Port Kembla, Australia

Port Kembla Coal Terminal has advised that any persons resident in 8 restricted local government areas in Sydney will be excluded from the terminal.

Restrictions on Filipino off-signers

30 Jul 2021, Singapore

The Maritime Port Authority of Singapore is urging vessel owners and manning officers to re-evaluate their crew rotation planning if they intend to sign off Filipino crew members on their vessels.

Marine works at Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate

30 Jul 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately nine months, marine works involving seawall modification and culvert installation are being carried out.

Source: GAC